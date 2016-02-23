LeSean McCoy meets with Philly district attorney

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced last Friday it's continuing to investigate an alleged incident involving Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy that injured two off-duty police officers earlier this month.

In a statement, Philadelphia District Attorney R. Seth Williams said his department is continuing to review evidence tied to the alleged altercation at a Philadelphia nightclub on Feb. 7 and that it would not rush its ongoing probe.

"My team and I are continuing to investigate the incident that took place at the Recess Lounge," Williams stated. "Like with all investigations, I don't comment about what I will or will not do until all of the evidence has been thoroughly reviewed."

McCoy met with Williams on Tuesday, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer. McCoy did not speak to reporters after leaving the meeting.

"I cannot comment on the ongoing investigation, evidence or its timeline for completion," a district attorney spokesperson said Tuesday. "The district attorney wants to get the investigation done right, so when it's completed, I'll certainly let you know."

McCoy is one of four suspects under investigation for allegedly assaulting the off-duty officers, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. One of the off-duty officers was knocked to the ground and was "punched, kicked and stomped about his body and head multiple times," according to a Philadelphia police news release obtained by NFL Media earlier this month.

Each of the officers suffered broken ribs. In addition, police said the officers suffered other injuries, including a lacerated eye, broken nose, broken ribs and a sprained thumb.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday on NFL Total Access that the Bills are preparing for the possibility of McCoy missing several games next season.

McCoy played six seasons with the Eagles before moving onto Buffalo prior to this season. He's maintained close ties to the Philadelphia area.