Super Bowl 50 most-watched program in TV history

News that should not come as a surprise to anyone: Super Bowl 50 is the most-watched program in television history.

CBS announced Monday their network's coverage of the Denver Broncos' 24-10 victory over Carolina Panthers recorded a whopping 167.0 million viewers, making it the most-watched single broadcast per Nielsen's Fast Total Audience Estimates.

The previous record was held by CBS's coverage of Super Bowl XLVII (Baltimore Ravens versus San Francisco 49ers) in 2013 which had 164.1 million viewers.

The initial figure is a television-only number. It does not include online and mobile streaming.