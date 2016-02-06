Panthers dab in team photo on eve of Super Bowl

Less than 24 hours remain until Super Bowl 50. On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos assembled at Levi's Stadium for their respective walk-through and to take team photos. The Panthers team have made the dab a household ... dance.

After final practice today, Panthers took team pics. With Cam organizing, they did one pointing to ring fingers and another dabbing. â scott_fowler (@scott_fowler) February 6, 2016

While evidence of the first photo shoot pose Fowler mentioned has yet to surface, Panthers coach Ron Rivera's daughter Courtney posted the latter on Twitter.

The Panthers squad has certainly had a lot of dabbing practice this season, but did anyone notice the man (second row, center) standing adjacent to Devin Funchess? It seems his dab needs a lot of work. Though it makes this photo even more great. Check out guard Trai Turner. Looks like he's sick of what's become the Panthers' go-to pose.

Let's hope that ring finger photo surfaces regardless of Sunday's outcome.