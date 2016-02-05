DeMarco Murray: 'I'm committed' to Eagles

Nearly a year ago, DeMarco Murray made headlines after signing a five-year contract worth $40 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. After a tumultuous season in Philadelphia, are Murray and the Eagles ready to move on?

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the relationship between the the team and the veteran running back is not in a good place, adding the two are "headed toward a stare-down regarding his future."

Murray refuted the report Thursday.

"No. I'm signed there for the next four years. I don't know where that story is coming from," Murray said on PFT Live. "It's a little crazy. Every week I feel like there's something new. It's a little weird. I can't worry about what people are saying. I'll just continue to work hard. I'm signed for four years and I'm committed."

Murray has four years remaining on his contract. If he is cut prior to June 1, it would had the Eagles a $13 million salary cap charge.

In 2015, Murray amassed 702 yards rushing, averaging a career low 3.6 yards per carry -- a far cry from his 2014 and 2013 numbers with Dallas. With new leadership under head coach Doug Pederson, Murray said he's excited to play in a "more conventional" system.

Per Rapoport, Murray has not requested a trade or to be released.