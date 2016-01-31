Broncos LT Ryan Clady eager to restructure contract

Denver Broncos left tackle Ryan Clady is willing to restructure his contract in order to stay with the team, per the Associated Press.

Clady sustained a torn ACL in May, missing the entire 2015 season and his second Super Bowl in three seasons. He missed the Broncos' last Super Bowl berth due to a foot injury that sidelined him for all but two games of the 2013 season.

The veteran said he has yet to be approached about restructuring his contract. Under his current deal, he's due $9.5 million next season and $10 million in 2017.

"I'm sure that'll come after the season," Clady added. "I'm definitely willing to talk. I definitely would like to be a lifetime Bronco."

Clady has started in 98 games since the Broncos selected him 12th overall in the 2008 draft.

Make sure to watch Super Bowl Opening Night live Monday on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.