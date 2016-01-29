Luke Kuechly unable to grow playoff beard

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is a formidable opponent to opposing quarterbacks, but he does have one weakness -- he's unable to grow an intimidating playoff beard.

"I tried and it looked terrible," Kuechly said per The Charlotte Observer. "They said all right well if you can't grown your beard you have to grow the hair."

Kuechly's teammates tight end Greg Olsen, center Ryan Kalil, linebacker Ben Jacobs and right tackle Mike Remmers were more successful with their playoff beard-growing endeavors.

Kuechly told reporters Thursday that he cannot remember his last hair cut. He was thrilled when someone finally remarked about his longer locks.

With a looming date with the Denver Broncos on the docket, playoff beards and hair cuts should be the least of his worries.

Confirmed: Luke Kuechly is growing his hair out for the playoffs because his beard was coming in awfully pic.twitter.com/ipcuZK9RaT â Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 28, 2016

