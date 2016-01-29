Niners owner on Kap: 'This is fresh start for everybody'

The San Francisco 49ers have their coaching new staff in place. But will Colin Kaepernick be the 49ers' starting quarterback come September?

Niners owner Jed York joined The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday and was asked who he foresees as the team's starting quarterback in 2016.

"I'm not going to decide who the starting quarterback is. That's our coach, and then the staff," York said. "But I think the nice thing is we have the third-most salary cap room in the league, and everybody wants to make a big issue of, 'Well, you need to make a decision on Colin.' Etcetera, etcetera. We want Colin to get back healthy as soon as possible. We want to make sure that he's able to take the field whenever he's available.

"And we've all seen what Colin can do. Taking us to a Super Bowl, an NFC Championship game the year after. He's had a great career here. Obviously last year wasn't a great year for any of us in red and gold.

"And I think Chip is going to be a great addition, not just for Kap, but for the rest of the team. I'm excited to see where it goes."

York said he believes Kap can win back his starting gig.

"There's no question in my mind," York said. "I've always had a very, very high opinion of Kap. Kap's a great kid, he's done a lot of great things for us. And again, this is a fresh start for everybody."