Stephen Curry says Panthers will win Super Bowl 50

No one is more psyched for the Carolina Panthers' Super Bowl berth than Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors point guard, reigning MVP and Charlotte native hasn't shied away from displaying his fandom.

Following the Panthers' blowout victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Championship Game, Curry donned a customized jersey in practice.

The night prior to Super Bowl 50, the Warriors have a big game of their own. They'll face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a home tilt at the Oracle Arena.

"It'll be a good 48 hours -- a win and a win," Curry said at a media event, per the Bay Area News Group.

Though the big game is over a week away, Curry also made his score prediction -- Panthers 24, Broncos 17.

In December, Curry said the then-undefeated Warriors would incur their first loss before the Panthers would. He was right. The Warriors' first loss occurred on Dec. 12; the Panthers' undefeated streak ended on Dec. 27.

We'll see next week if Curry is spot on with this prediction, too.