Jeremy Maclin has high ankle sprain, no knee damage

Good news for the Kansas City Chiefs receiving corps: Jeremy Maclin did not tear his ACL.

An MRI revealed Maclin did not incur knee damage during the Chiefs' 30-0 victory over the Texans, the team announced Sunday. Although Maclin's on-field exam appeared to indicate an ACL tear, the MRI showed it was intact. His status is day to day.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport specified that Maclin suffered a high ankle sprain, and there is a chance he will play on Saturday against the New England Patriots.

Maclin was taken to the locker room on a cart after it appeared his knee got tied up following a reception in the third quarter. He left with three catches for 29 yards on four targets.