Tony Romo: I'm fine with Cowboys drafting QB

The Dallas Cowboys have a few months to find answers at the quarterback position behind Tony Romo. In Romo's absence -- due to a broken collarbone (twice) -- this season, Brandon Weeden, Matt Cassel and Kellen Moore combined for a 1-11 record.

Though Jerry Jones has remarked that Moore is a viable No. 2 option, it might be wise for the Cowboys to look for Romo's backup and eventual successor in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Of course, the Cowboys have not drafted a quarterback since 2009 when they selected Stephen McGee in the fourth round. Only four other quarterbacks have been drafted in the Jerry Jones era: Troy Aikman, Steve Walsh, Bill Musgrave and Quincy Carter.

The Cowboys hold the fourth overall pick in this year's draft.

Romo is not opposed to the idea of the Cowboys taking a quarterback -- permitting that player is the best available option.

"We're going to evaluate everybody and the organization is going to look at who to take and they're going to take the best player," Romo said per ESPN. "If the best player there is a quarterback, then that's what our team needs. Our team needs good players.

"I'm just obviously a player on the football team and I don't have to make those decisions, and I'm glad. My job's is go out and get better and make sure this team wins next year. And I'm going to do everything in my power to ensure that."

The Cowboys' playoff hopes were dashed in mid-December. Had they made a playoff run, Romo admitted he would have made it a priority to return to the field.

"I would have figured out a way obviously to get back out there," he said. "That's what we play the game for, playing those games. It's disappointing that we're not in that part of it right now. Believe me we're going to do everything we can to make sure this doesn't happen again."