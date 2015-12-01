Garrett: Tony Romo has a lot of football left in him

On Thanksgiving, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo fractured his left clavicle for the second time this season. The team officially ruled him out for the remainder of the season but his future remains in question.

Despite Romo suffering his third collarbone fracture since 2010, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is optimistic about the signal caller's future with the Cowboys (Romo is signed through 2019).

"We think Tony has a lot of football left in him," Garrett said per ESPN. "We do think (the collarbone) is an injury that will heal. We do think the back injury has gotten better and better over time. He's more able to handle the work day-to-day and the work week-to-week, so I think that's improved. ... He's got a lot of football ahead of him."

Garrett said he expects Romo -- who turns 36 in April -- to be cleared for the start of the offseason program in February.

"Tony's a great competitor, Tony wants to play as much as anybody, wants to play at a high level and help our team, and when that gets taken away from you early on in the season, you have to watch, that's challenging," Garrett said. "And then you get a chance to come back and then it happens again, those are not easy. There's a tremendous investment that everybody makes in this, and the commitment that he's made to our team over the course of his career, the investment he has made has been significant -- when you can't go out there and play because of injury -- that can be frustrating for everybody.

"But somehow, some way, you've got to get your mind right, and you've got to start again. It's a clean slate, think about the right things to get yourself back with your rehab and your treatment and get focused on the future. And he's certainly doing that even though it's not an easy thing to do."