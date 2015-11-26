Redskins' Chris Culliver tears ACL, MCL

The Washington Redskins have lost a key cog in their secondary.

Chris Culliver, who started six games for the Redskins this season, tore his ACL and MCL at the Redskins' Thanksgiving practice, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his prognosis.

Washington coach Jay Gruden wouldn't go into any specifics regarding Culliver's injury after practice.

"He hurt his knee a little bit out there," Gruden told reporters. "He jumped up for the ball, landed on it."

Culliver, who was battling a shoulder injury heading into Thursday's practice, is done for the season. He signed a four-year, $32 million contract in March. He had 16 tackles and one pass deflection in his six games for the 'Skins this season.