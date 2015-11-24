Frank Alexander suspended one year for drug policy violation

Carolina Panthers defensive end Frank Alexander has been suspended without pay for a minimum of one year for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the Panthers announced Tuesday.

Alexander is currently on the injured reserve list but will begin serving his suspension immediately. In August, Alexander tore his Achilles tendon during the Panthers' preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.

This isn't the only time Alexander has incurred a suspension during his four-year career.

The 2012 fourth-round pick was suspended for the first four games of the 2014 season after he violated the league's substance abuse policy. After serving said four-game suspension, he was suspended once again -- this time for 10 games -- for a different violation of the substance abuse policy.

