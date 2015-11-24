Cam Newton helps feed kids at annual Thanksgiving Jam

Cam Newton will be a little busy on Thanksgiving. So the Carolina Panthers quarterback had his Turkey Day celebration on Monday.

With the help of his foundation, Newton fed around 900 underprivileged and at-risk kids at his annual Thanksgiving Jam in Charlotte.

In addition to turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and all the fixings, the event even featured a "dab" contest, with three girls on stage performing Newton's new signature move.

"To see the kids, to see the parents come out and to share a plate, share a moment, share a conversation with them, is always beneficial to both parties," Newton said, via WCNC.com. "Not only for them, but for me as well."