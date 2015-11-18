Jay Cutler to face Broncos for first time since trade

Will it be a chance for revenge or will it trigger a Windy City relapse of buyer's remorse?

On Sunday, Jay Cutler will play the Broncos for the first time since Denver traded the then-disgruntled quarterback to the Chicago Bears in April 2009.

It's strange to think Cutler has waited more than six years to get his chance to play the Broncos -- the only team he hasn't lined up against during his 10-year career. Other than the Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens (one game against), he's played every NFL team at least twice.

Cutler was on the sideline nursing a thumb injury the last time the Bears and Broncos met in December 2011 -- a 13-10 loss to a Tim Tebow-led Denver squad.

Still, it's not hard to imagine Cutler and the once seemingly dormant Bears moving to .500 on Sunday. Cutler is 9-8 lifetime against the rest of the AFC West and the Bears' defense will be tasked with stopping Brock Osweiler instead of Peyton Manning.

Rather than thinking about the 12 teams Cutler has losing records against, Bears fans should remain hopeful Cutler will add to the list of teams (Browns, Steelers, Jets, Rams, Buccaneers and Titans) he's never lost to during his career.