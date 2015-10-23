Eagles RB DeMarco Murray: 'I finally feel like myself'

After battling a hamstring injury and a slow start to his stint in an Eagles uniform, running back DeMarco Murray believes he's finally hit his stride. On Monday versus the Giants, Murray rushed 21 times for 112 yards with one touchdown.

"I finally feel like myself," Murray said Thursday via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Everyone is starting to settle down and get their legs underneath them."

In his last two games, he has 41 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

"Collectively, we're playing well right now," Murray said. "But it has a lot to do with how we prepare during the week. ... Everyone has looked in the mirror and we got better as a group."

The Eagles face the undefeated Carolina Panthers in a prime-time clash on Sunday. Murray will play against a tough run defense featuring the linebacker duo of Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, that has held opponents to 3.9 yards per carry.

"Luke (Kuechly) is one of the best linebackers in the NFL. ... and his partner in crime, Thomas (Davis), has been great for a long time," Murray said. "We'll have our hands full, but we're excited about the challenge."