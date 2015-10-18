J.J. Watt to play for Texans despite illness

J.J. Watt sacked Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles six times in their two meetings last season.

On Sunday, despite an illness that landed him on the Houston Texans' injury report Saturday, Watt will get a chance to add to that total.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Watt came down with an illness Saturday that has been going around the team. The NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year will be active against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watt has four sacks and 26 tackles through the Texans' first five games this season.