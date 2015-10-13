Pittsburgh Steelers activate WR Martavis Bryant

The Steelers activated wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the team's 53-man roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Bryant recently served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 6-foot-4 wideout injured his knee in his first practice back with the club on Oct. 5. The injury nor his practice situation was officially reported by the team since he was not on the 53-man roster.

Bryant's return bodes well for the Steelers' offense, which already boasts Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Markus Wheaton. During his rookie campaign, Bryant led the league with a 21.1-yards-per-catch average. He also accumulated eight touchdowns and 549 yards receiving.

In order to make room for Bryant on the roster, the Steelers released safety Ross Ventrone.

Pittsburgh hosts Arizona on Sunday.