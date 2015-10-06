Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing kicker Connor Barth

Connor Barth is headed back to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are signing the kicker following his workout on Tuesday, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport

Rapoport adds the deal is for two years and is worth a maximum of $2.75 million.

Barth kicked for the Buccaneers from 2009 to 2013 and signed with the Bucs in August just a day after he release from the Denver Broncos. He was eventually released by the Buccaneers following a one-week stint at the team's training camp.

Barth took to Twitter Sunday to let NFL teams know he's still available.

The Buccaneers released Kyle Brindza on Monday after his poor outing against the Panthers on Sunday when the kicker missed two field goals and an extra-point attempt.