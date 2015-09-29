Big Ben: I don't think hit that injured me was dirty

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the latest big-name player to fall victim of the injury bug. Roethlisberger suffered a sprained MCL and bone bruise in Sunday's victory over the St. Louis Rams. Big Ben left the game in the third quarter after being hit low by Rams safety Mark Barron, who stumbled on the play and crawled to sack Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger told reporters on Tuesday that he's "a little sore" and disappointed to not be playing against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens this week.

According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Roethlisberger says the MCL is the source of his stability issues while the bone bruise is the source of the immense pain -- which Roethlisberger said "is pretty painful." There is currently no timetable on a possible return yet. "It's one of those things you take week-by-week," Roethlisberger said. "I know I'm out this week and we'll re-evaluate next week."

When asked about whether he had a problem with Barron's hit, Roethlisberger said he did not believe it was intentional.

"I don't think it was a dirty hit. I don't think (Barron) was trying to take me out," Roethlisberger said. "According to the rules, it was a low hit, so maybe it should have been flagged. But I don't think he intentionally tried to do anything to hurt me."

Roethlisberger's injury will not require surgery but the quarterback will be on crutches. Kinkhabwala adds that Roethlisberger is "still negotiating" with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to be on the sidelines on Thursday. Tomlin reportedly has a strict "no crutch" rule for the sidelines. We'll see who wins that argument.