Cowboys DE Jeremy Mincey will not report to camp

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jeremy Mincey will not report to training camp, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, according to a source informed of the player's plans.

Mincey, who is the 70th highest-paid defensive end in the league, has been seeking a contract extension with the Cowboys since February. No deal is in place at this time.

Mincey signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys last year and started in all 16 games, racking up a team-high 6 sacks -- which exceeded the total sacks he accumulated in the previous three seasons combined. He previously played for the Broncos, Jaguars and 49ers.

The Cowboys arrived in Point Mugu, Calif., Tuesday afternoon for training camp, which will be held in Oxnard. Mincey can be fined up to $30,000 a day if he fails to report before Wednesday's deadline.

