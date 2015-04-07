Jeter Publishing group to pen Gronk book

It is undeniable that superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski has captivated football and non-football fans with his on- and off-the-field heroics since the Patriots' victory in Super Bowl XLIX. The Captain has taken notice to Gronkowski's star power, as well.

Jeter Publishing, former Yankee Derek Jeter's publishing partnership with Simon and Schuster, announced via a press release that they will publish a book chronicling the life and times of Rob Gronkowski. The book will reportedly be titled It's Good to be The Gronk and will showcase the athlete's feats on and off the field.

"Rob Gronkowski stands out on and off the field to his fans and peers alike," Jeter said in a release. "We're looking forward to helping him share some insight into what makes him tick."

According to Gronk, the book should not only give readers insight into his life, but also inspire the masses as well.

"If you want to be a chiseled six-foot-six inch All-Pro football player who makes big money to score touchdowns and win Super Bowls, and if you like to have as much fun with your family and enjoying life, then this is the book for you," Gronkowski said.

Here's hoping the future best-seller features proper cake-spiking technique and a few signature Gronk dance moves.