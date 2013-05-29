Cody Grimm arrested; Greg Schiano disappointed

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Cody Grimm was arrested early Sunday morning in Leesburg, Va., and charged with public intoxication, according to The Washington Post.

"We are disappointed to learn of this situation," Bucs coach Greg Schiano said in a statement. "Our players know our expectations on and off the field and we take these matters very seriously. When we feel we have obtained all the necessary information, we will act accordingly."

Grimm was arrested at a local hotel following a wedding, The Post reported. A hearing is scheduled for July 9.

The misdemeanor charge might be exacerbated for the 26-year-old, who also was arrested for public intoxication on March 10 in Christiansburg, Va., according to the report.

From a football perspective, the incident might put Grimm's already precarious position with the Bucs in further peril. He started nine games as a rookie but just three in the past two seasons. Grimm took a pay cut in April in order to stay with the squad that has the most improved secondary in the NFL.

With Dashon Goldson and Mark Barron set as the starters, the Bucs might decide the off-the-field distractions are too much to deal with for a spot backup.

UPDATE: NFL.com confirmed Grimm's arrest with the Leesburg Police Department. The police also confirmed Grimm was arrested at 5:30 a.m. ET on May 26 at the Hampton Inn and charged with public intoxication.

Grimm met with reporters after Bucs OTAs on Wednesday morning and admitted he made a bad decision.

"I have to learn from my mistakes," Grimm said, via JoeBucsFan.com. "I can't change anything in the past. I have to learn and move forward. (My future with the Buccaneers) is up to (Schiano). All I can control is what I can do from here on out. I am not going into details about it. I'm moving forward. That's in the past. It was an error in judgment, clearly."

