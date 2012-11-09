Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys offensive line is strong

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it clear he won't give up his general manager job anytime soon. It's clear he doesn't view his roster the same way that a lot of fans do.

Breer: Payton to Dallas possible Albert Breer explains why the idea of Sean Payton coaching the

explains why the idea of Sean Payton coaching the Cowboys is very much grounded in reality. More ...

Speaking on KRLD-FM on Friday morning (via Tim McMahon), Jones said the Cowboys offensive line is better than over half of the teams in the NFL.

The Cowboys certainly have talent with Tyron Smith at left tackle and Doug Free at right tackle. But neither player has performed well this season. The interior line is a bit of a mess.

Here's our list of teams with offensive lines worse than the Cowboys: Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colt and St. Louis Rams. That's about it. Dallas struggles to pass protect and run block.

Jones' comments may be good for a punchline, but they point out one of the Cowboys' biggest problems as an organization: Self-scouting.

As an owner, Jones is required to promote the team. He "sells" them.

As a GM, Jones should be extremely critical of where his team can be better. This characteristic sets the great organizations apart. They know where they are weak. Jones seems to sell himself that Dallas' talent level is better than it really is.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.