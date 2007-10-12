NFL players help to 'Make a Difference'

The NFL is the official on-air teammate for USA WEEKEND's Make a Difference Day, which is Oct. 27. This autumn, USA WEEKEND ran inspirational words from NFL players Eli Manning, Derrick Johnson and Warrick Dunn. On the weekend of Oct. 20-21, USA WEEKEND will run essays from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey. To learn more about the NFL's commitment to making a difference off the field and to find out how you can make a difference, visit makeadifferenceday.com.

The following are excerpts from the three previous essays that ran as part of the program:

Eli Manning

My dad, Archie, was an NFL quarterback who always gave back to the community, sending autographed pictures to charities, hosting an annual golf event for cystic fibrosis and helping dozens of organizations, from the Boy Scouts to the American Cancer Society.

He never said that my brothers, Cooper and Peyton, and I had to do anything, but that if we did, we should do it for the right reasons. Because if you're not excited about what you're doing, it's not going to do much good.

I enjoy working with kids. I'm helping to raise $2.5 million for a state-of-the-art clinic at the Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson, Miss., a part of the University of Mississippi, where I went to college.

When I'm in New York, I visit the pediatrics department at St. Vincent's Hospital in Manhattan.

To be honest, the first time I visited the hospital, I was a little nervous. I didn't know the rules or what to say. But soon I relaxed and realized that most of the patients are normal kids who have had normal lives, and all of a sudden they're sick and can't do everything they want to do. Sometimes, they know who I am, sometimes they don't. But I just sit and talk with tem and learn about the newest thing that's cool in their age group or what TV shows and video games they like.

It's amazing to know the effect you have on people by simply signing your name on a piece of paper, or getting a picture taken with a young fan and seeing them smile and have their spirits lifted.

You can get that same great feeling on Make a Difference Day by helping people in your path. Join a food drive, take your family to clean a park, ask your club or office to team up to paint a homeless shelter. Whatever you do, like my dad said, "Do it for the right reasons," and you'll do good.

Warrick Dunn

My mother always taught me that when someone helps you, you should in turn help someone else. When she died 14 years ago, I was overwhelmed by the number of people who reached out to help me and my family -- repaying a kindness she had extended to them, I'm sure.

I'm now in a position to do a lot of positive things and use this platform not just to go out and play the game of football but also to change lives. I am passionate about helping other people by improving their lives and helping to put them in better situations.

I started the Warrick Dunn Foundation five years ago when I signed with the Atlanta Falcons. But my "Homes for the Holidays" program, started during my rookie year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been around for 10 years. I created the program because my mother's dream was to own her own home, and she never had that opportunity.

So far, the program has helped 69 single mothers and 181 children and dependents in Tampa, Atlanta and Baton Rouge. They don't know I'm involved, and I don't meet them until the presentation of the house. That moment is priceless. Each reaction is unique and something I will cherish for the rest of my life. And I hope that every one of those new homeowners will continue the cycle of kindness.

That's what's so inspiring about Make a Difference Day. I can see this chain of 3 million people stretching out across the nation to do good. If those 3 million people inspire another 3 millions people, just imagine what we can do.

Derrick Johnson

Being an NFL player, I know how much my actions can influence young people, how much they look up to me. I'm proud to be a role model, and I always try to be on my best behavior and lead by example.

King of the Field-The Derrick Johnson Foundation raises money for scholarships and other programs for at-risk kids, including a safe place for them to play. Last October, for "Hometown Huddle," the NFL/United Way annual day of service, we worked with Thrivent Financial for Lutherans and KaBOOM! to construct a playground for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. I had more than 200 volunteers come out -- moms, dads, kids -- and put the playground together in one day.

We built a second playground this year in a different part of town. I recently met with the kids -- my "playground experts" -- and asked them to draw what they wanted on the playground.

Children all over this country need help, and that's one of the many ways that you can take action on Make a Difference Day. If you can't build a playground, then you can collect school supplies or winter coats or have a library book drive. Identify a need and start to fix it.

You'll be amazed how much good you can do-and, even more, how good you'll feel doing it.

Created by USA WEEKEND, Make A Difference Day is the nation's largest, most encompassing day of volunteering. It's expected that more than 3 million volunteers will spend the day helping others.