Fabiano's Fantasy Strength of Schedule: 2020 Lookahead

The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's simple to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage. In fantasy football, there's a different method. Instead of using team records, we use the number of fantasy points allowed by defenses the previous season against a single position (both at home and on the road) and rank the teams/players according to the average.

For example, the Indianapolis Colts allowed 18.36 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks overall last season. However, their defense was much tougher at home (13.58 PPG allowed) than on the road (23.14 PPG allowed). As a result, any home quarterback who faces the Colts in 2020 receives 23.14 points, while opposing signal-callers in road games receive 13.58 points. This goes one step deeper than typical FPA analysis, which is based on a total average of the home and road numbers. Obviously, the bigger the overall point total per team, the easier the schedule.

While these ratings are not the be-all, end-all in determining a player's draft stock, owners can use them when picking between players with similar value and projecting potential sleepers or busts.

Quarterbacks

1. Chicago Bears: 18.512. Seattle Seahawks: 17.933. Indianapolis Colts: 17.794. Carolina Panthers: 17.68T-5. Los Angeles Rams: 17.58T-5. New England Patriots: 17.587. Detroit Lions: 17.578. Pittsburgh Steelers: 17.569. Dallas Cowboys: 17.5310. Cleveland Browns: 17.4311. Los Angeles Chargers: 17.3612. New York Giants: 17.2613. Washington Redskins: 17.2414. Philadelphia Eagles: 17.1315. Houston Texans: 16.9716. New Orleans Saints: 16.8917. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 16.85T-18. Baltimore Ravens: 16.78T-18. Kansas City Chiefs: 16.78T-18. Minnesota Vikings: 16.7821. Green Bay Packers: 16.7422. San Francisco 49ers: 16.7123. New York Jets: 16.7024. Las Vegas Raiders: 16.6025. Cincinnati Bengals: 16.5326. Atlanta Falcons: 16.2527. Denver Broncos: 16.2028. Jacksonville Jaguars: 16.0229. Arizona Cardinals: 15.9930. Buffalo Bills: 15.8931. Tennessee Titans: 15.6932. Miami Dolphins: 15.03

Running Backs

1. Minnesota Vikings: 25.56

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: 25.53

3. Tennessee Titans: 25.41

4. Atlanta Falcons: 25.34

5. Green Bay Packers: 24.68

6. Los Angeles Chargers: 24.52

7. New England Patriots: 24.51

8. Carolina Panthers: 24.48

9. Indianapolis Colts: 24.29

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: 24.24

11. Dallas Cowboys: 24.16

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 24.09

13. Houston Texans: 24.00

14. San Francisco 49ers: 23.95

15. Detroit Lions: 23.93

16. Chicago Bears: 23.87

T-17. Cleveland Browns: 23.83

T-17. New York Jets: 23.83

19. Cincinnati Bengals: 23.58

T-20. Baltimore Ravens: 23.57

T-20. Kansas City Chiefs: 23.57

22. Arizona Cardinals: 23.45

23. New York Giants: 23.32

24. Denver Broncos: 23.25

25. Philadelphia Eagles: 23.19

26. Washington Redskins: 23.07

27. Las Vegas Raiders: 22.93

28. New Orleans Saints: 22.77

29. Los Angeles Rams: 22.22

30. Miami Dolphins: 22.07

31. Buffalo Bills: 22.02

32. Seattle Seahawks: 21.82

Wide Receivers

1. Chicago Bears: 38.57

2. Detroit Lions: 36.47

3. New Orleans Saints: 36.01

4. Green Bay Packers: 35.33

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 35.24

6. Dallas Cowboys: 35.18

7. San Francisco 49ers: 35.06

8. Washington Redskins: 34.94

9. Seattle Seahawks: 34.77

10. Arizona Cardinals: 34.72

T-11. New York Giants: 34.62

T-11. Indianapolis Colts 34.62

13. Los Angeles Rams: 34.38

14. Las Vegas Raiders: 34.30

15. Cleveland Browns: 34.27

16. Buffalo Bills: 34.18

17. Denver Broncos: 33.83

18. Philadelphia Eagles: 33.77

19. Carolina Panthers: 33.66

20. Minnesota Vikings: 33.65

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: 33.60

22. Cincinnati Bengals: 33.48

23. Jacksonville Jaguars: 33.29

24. Atlanta Falcons: 32.21

25. Kansas City Chiefs: 33.09

26. Tennessee Titans: 32.92

27. Baltimore Ravens: 32.77

28. New England Patriots: 32.73

29. Houston Texans: 32.50

30. Miami Dolphins: 32.26

31. Los Angeles Chargers: 32.21

32. New York Jets: 31.30



Tight ends

1. Philadelphia Eagles: 13.71

2. Carolina Panthers: 13.37

3. Los Angeles Rams: 13.18

4. Washington Redskins: 13.16

5. Atlanta Falcons: 13.12

6. Detroit Lions: 12.90

7. Houston Texans: 12.78

8. New York Jets: 12.67

9. San Francisco 49ers: 12.62

10. New York Giants: 12.55

11. Seattle Seahawks: 12.54

12. Indianapolis Colts: 12.53

13. Pittsburgh Steelers: 12.37

14. Chicago Bears: 12.62

15. New England Patriots: 12.28

16. Minnesota Vikings: 12.23

17. Los Angeles Chargers: 12.12

18. Dallas Cowboys: 11.98

19. Cleveland Browns: 11.93

20. Baltimore Ravens: 11.92

21. Kansas City Chiefs: 11.84

22. Miami Dolphins: 11.81

23. Buffalo Bills: 11.80

24. Green Bay Packers: 11.69

25. Cincinnati Bengals: 11.66

26. Jacksonville Jaguars: 11.59

27. Denver Broncos: 11.46

28. Las Vegas Raiders: 11.40

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11.32

30. Tennessee Titans: 11.26

31. New Orleans Saints: 11.25

32. Arizona Cardinals: 11.22

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest fantasy football news and analysis!