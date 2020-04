Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back to record the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! The duo starts out with the big news of late including the New England Patriots trading Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3:05). Then, with the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft happening last night the guys recap all the quarterback, running back and wide receiver selections (6:48).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe here: