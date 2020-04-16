Fantasy Podcast: Projecting the NFL Draft: RBs

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back to record the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! The duo starts out with the big news of late including Joe Mixon preparing for a holdout and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shopping O.J. Howard (5:13). Then, with the 2020 NFL Draft approaching the guys projected the fantasy value of the top running backs including D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (20:40).

