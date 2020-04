Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back to record a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo starts out with the big news of late including Christian McCaffrey becoming the highest-paid running back and the Texans trading for Brandin Cooks (5:14). Then with the 2020 NFL Draft approaching, the guys projected the fantasy value of the top quarterbacks and tight ends including Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Cole Kmet (23:03).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: