NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: The NFL Uniform fantasy draft

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back to record the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! The duo starts out with the big news of late including the Falcons saying they are comfortable with Todd Gurley's health and Kliff Kingsbury expects Kyler Murray to take a big step in 2020 (4:40). Next, with the 2020 NFL Draft around the corner the guys revealed their Wonderlic test scores (17:40). Finally, the group rounds out the show with an NFL uniform draft after the Falcons and Buccaneers released their brand new uniforms (24:28).

Listen to the podcast below:

