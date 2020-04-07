NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: All-Decade Fantasy Teams

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back to record a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo starts out with the big news of late including the 2020 NFL Draft being held virtually and the Chicago Bears having an open competition at QB (8:53). Next, since the NFL released their all-decade team, the guys gave their all-decade fantasy team going over the best QBs, RBs, WRs & TEs of the last 10 years (21:33). Finally, the group rounds out the show talking about a fun game you can play while re-watching NFL RedZone during the quarantine (45:15).

