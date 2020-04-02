NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Higher or Lower

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back to record their second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! The duo starts out with the big news of late including Antonio Brown working out with Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa saying he is 100% healthy (4:34). Next, since Akbar Gbaja-Biamila is moving on from NFL Media to further his career in the entertainment industry, he joined the podcast and shared some of his favorite memories with Marcas and Fabs (17:05). Then, the guys predict a higher or lower overall ranking finish for some QBs, RBs, WRs & TEs (30:38). Finally, the group rounds out the show talking about hobbies they've picked up during the quarantine (52:53).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play