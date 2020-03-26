NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: FA Winners, Losers Pt. 2

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back during the quarantine to record a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo starts out with the big news of late including Robby Anderson signing with the Panthers (3:38). Next, the guys talk about the winners and losers of free agency for players who remained on the same team (11:10). Finally, the group rounds out the show talking about baseball memories in honor of MLB's opening day that was delayed due to the quarantine (42:20).

