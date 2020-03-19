NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free agency fallout

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back recording a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! Since free agency is underway, M.G. and Fabs break down each big-time transaction and the potential impact it will have in fantasy including Tom Brady, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and more (4:10). The guys wrap up the show by discussing the players that are still available such as Cam Newton and Robby Anderson and best fits for them (45:23).

