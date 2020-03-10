NFL Fantasy Football Pod: Best free agent fantasy fits

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are all back in the studio together to record another NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The trio dives into the news of the week such as Tua Tagovailoa's hip is recovering well according to medical scans and Shady McCoy's potential return to the Eagles (7:22). Next, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler joins the show (17:32)! Then, the guys wrapped up the show with the best free agency fits for the top quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends (28:26).

Listen to the podcast below:

