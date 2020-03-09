Best free agent fantasy football fits - Tight ends/Kickers

Football season never really ends. It just morphs into different forms throughout the calendar year. Kinda like that jug of milk that got pushed all the way to the back of the fridge. If you're patient enough, it might turn into cheese*. You'll just have to go though a whole bunch of other phases first.

So while we wait for curdification to happen on our way to a gloriously dairy-filled new season, let's try to figure out some of the best culinary pairings that could spice things up during the upcoming free agent period.

I probably shouldn't have written this on an empty stomach.

Anyway, I have a list of some of the top fantasy-relevant free agents heading into the March 16 contract negotiating period based on Around the NFL's list of the top 101 free agents (each player's ranking in the top 101 is in parentheses next to their name). Bookmark this page and mock me over how terribly wrong my predictions are. Or just accept this as my own personal wish list and live a much happier, healthier, online existence. Your choice.

*Editor's note: Marcas has no actual idea how cheese is made.

Tight ends

Hunter Henry (19)

We had hoped that 2019 would be the Hunter Henry breakout season we'd longed for. He was back after missing all of 2018 with a torn ACL and would no longer have to compete with Antonio Gates for tight end targets. Alas, you can't always get what you want. And despite trying, we didn't always get what we needed. Henry's TE9 finish was more a function of the position again being shallow. He missed four games with a knee injury and even though he ended the year with career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (652), it was less than we'd hoped for.

Best fit: Henry and the Chargers still feels like a good match if we can get the stars to align properly (i.e., keep Henry healthy) but if he doesn't return to southern California next season, maybe a trip to Atlanta could be in order. It appears that the Falcons and Austin Hooper are in the midst of a breakup and Henry could fit in very well with Atlanta's offense. Or Henry could look elsewhere in the NFC South and consider Carolina, who's in the tight end market in the wake of Greg Olsen's departure. In theory, the Jets could be a nice landing spot since the list of Great Jets Tight Ends is on par with the list of Too $hort children's songs. But I don't want to wish Adam Gase's offense on anyone.

Austin Hooper (32)

Hooper is a reminder that it often takes a few years for tight ends to blossom in the NFL. After a good collegiate career, Hooper always seemed on the verge of fantasy relevance. The breakout finally came in 2019 when he came firing out of the gate and was the top-scoring tight end over the first 10 weeks of the season. Even missing three games with a knee injury didn't prevent him from ending the year as the TE6. Hooper could be a nice add in the free agent market.

Best fit: If Hooper is the petty sort, he could stay in the division and sign with the rival Panthers in order to face off against his old club twice a year. If he has any interest is getting back closer to the west coast, signing in Arizona and joining Kliff Kingsbury's stable of air raid pass catchers might not be a bad thing -- his pass blocking skills could fit in well with a team that is likely to throw the ball a ton again next season.

Eric Ebron (62)

Ebron's fantasy regression in 2019 was one of the surest things that could have been predicted. His magical 2018 combined with the return of Jack Doyle were always working against him. That was before we knew Andrew Luck would unexpectedly retire. As a result, Ebron returned to fantasy irrelevance, posting arguably his worst season as a professional.

Best fit: Ebron isn't as good as his breakout season a couple of years ago and he's probably not as bad as he was last year. Apart from his abilities as a pass-catcher, Ebron also has some value as a run blocker as well. That last part could make him an interesting fit in Chicago. The Bears haven't had a quality pass-catching tight end for a few years and if they're still interested in trying to #EstablishTheRun, Ebron's run blocking skills could come into play.

Jordan Reed (101)

Ah, The Ballad of Jordan Reed. Much of it centered around a talented tight end who could never stay healthy. Then when he finally achieved a measure of health in 2018 (playing 13 games) he failed to produce. Last year, he returned to the unfortunate form we'd known before, missing the entire season with lingering concussion issues. It's hard to see a large role for him anywhere, but there could be a team willing to take a shot.

Best fit: Since a starting spot seems out of the question, why not go to Denver where he can play alongside another athletic pass-catching tight end like Noah Fant? I'd be down to see that.

Kickers

Greg Zuerlein (85)

Am I writing about a kicker? Yes. Yes I am. Don't @ me. Or @ me if you want. I will not acknowledge your snark. Zuerlein has been a top 12 kicker in each of the past three seasons. His accuracy has fallen off in the past two years but his ability to kick from distance ('memba Legatron?) makes him a solid special teams weapon late in halves.

Best fit: Last year was a rough one for Adam Vinatieri in Indianapolis. The veteran struggled with accuracy to the point that there was speculation that he could retire midseason. That didn't happen but there are real questions whether he'll be back in Indy next year. Why not replace him with a big-legged kicker who spent time working indoors (in St. Louis)?