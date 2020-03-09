Best free agent fantasy football fits - Running backs

Football season never really ends. It just morphs into different forms throughout the calendar year. Kinda like that jug of milk that got pushed all the way to the back of the fridge. If you're patient enough, it might turn into cheese*. You'll just have to go though a whole bunch of other phases first.

So while we wait for curdification to happen on our way to a gloriously dairy-filled new season, let's try to figure out some of the best culinary pairings that could spice things up during the upcoming free agent period.

I probably shouldn't have written this on an empty stomach.

Anyway, I have a list of some of the top fantasy-relevant free agents heading into the March 16 contract negotiating period based on Around the NFL's list of the top 101 free agents (each player's ranking in the top 101 is in parentheses next to their name). Bookmark this page and mock me over how terribly wrong my predictions are. Or just accept this as my own personal wish list and live a much happier, healthier, online existence. Your choice.

Running backs

Derrick Henry (13)

At the end of the 2018 season, fantasy managers threw their heads back and shouted as one to the heavens -- please give Derrick Henry more touches! It's not often that the fantasy gods oblige us but it happened in 2019 ... with incredible success. Henry was the NFL's rushing champion and tied for the lead league with 16 rushing touchdowns. He picked one hell of a time to put together his best career season -- just in time to hit free agency. We've learned in recent years that even top level running backs aren't commanding top dollar on the open market anymore. That doesn't mean there won't be plenty of teans interested in Henry's services, should they become available.

Best fit: After literally carrying the offense to the AFC Championship Game, it's hard to think the Titans will let Henry get out of town. But just for poops and chuckles, I tried to imagine where else he might fit and honestly couldn't come up with a spot I liked better than Tennessee. So let's just leave well enough alone, shall we?

Melvin Gordon (34)

Gordon badly overplayed his hand by holding out through the first month of the season in pursuit of a long-term contract with the Chargers. Once he returned, it took him another month to play anywhere up to his previous standard. Overall, there were just a handful of games that provided any sort of decent fantasy production. He's still a talented back and will be just 27 years old when the 2020 season begins but it's likely that he learned a hard lesson in how much an NFL team might value his services.

Best fit: Gordon returning to the Chargers this season would be an upset after how well Austin Ekeler played in 2019. Since midway through last year, my wish has been for Gordon to head to Houston and fill the Texas backfield void. Adding a legitimate running threat to take some heat off Deshaun Watson would be pretty intriguing. Let's all use the power of positive thinking and make this happen, k?

Kenyan Drake (47)

Once Drake was freed from the Adam Gase ties that bound him, he found his footing in the desert. It was a welcome sight for both the Cardinals and fantasy managers -- unless you had David Johnson, that is. From Week 9 (when he was traded to Arizona) through Week 16, Drake was the RB4 with 142.1 PPR points. Giving him a full season in Kliff Kingsbury's offense could be an interesting dynamic. Either way, Drake proved that he truly is the talented back that many believed him to be before he began withering away in Miami.

Best fit: We barely got a taste of what could be with Drake in Arizona so the best possible fit would be to leave him in the Valley of the Sun and see what grows. Alas, were the two sides to undergo a conscious uncoupling, Kansas City could be a very interesting situation. Damien Williams was lights-out in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs but during the regular season, Andy Reid wasn't ready to completely give the backfield over to him. Alternately, with reports that the Falcons appear ready to move on from Devonta Freeman, there could be an intriguing opening in Atlanta.

Carlos Hyde (73)

The upside: Carlos Hyde posted his first career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2019. The downside: It came during his age-29 season while playing for his fourth team. During his career, Hyde has been a steady, if unremarkable, running back. At this point in his career, his lot in life is more toward being a platoon back than any real chance at being a lead runner. Yet in this age of RB rotations, it could mean there's a home for a player like Hyde ... at the right price.

Best fit: The Buccaneers seem to be in the habit of stockpiling platoon running backs. What's one more? Considering neither Peyton Barber nor Ronald Jones have done much to grab the bulk of the lead job, Hyde could step in and compete for a sizable role.