Fantasy Podcast: NFL Scouting Combine recap

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are all back in the studio together to record another NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The trio dives into the news of the week such as the New England Patriots potentially targeting Andy Dalton and the Dallas Cowboys would want to place the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott (4:08). Then, with the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up the guys reviewed the top and bottom performances from the weekend (16:15).

