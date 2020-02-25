Fantasy Podcast: Combine 'names to know' Part 2

Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to record another NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo dives into the news of the week such as the Panthers moving forward with Cam Newton as QB and Ben Roethlisberger estimates he's 2-3 months away from full clearance (3:10). Then, Fabs and Graham talk about the 2020 NFL Combine and preview more top players who were invited there such as Justin Herbert and Henry Ruggs III (20:30). The guys wrap up the show with some 2020 NFL uniform talk (46:20).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play