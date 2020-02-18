Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 combine preview

Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to record another NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo dives into the news of the week such as Drew Brees announcing he is coming back for the 2020 season and Melvin Gordon saying Philip Rivers is a great fit for the Colts (2:36). Then, Fabs and Graham talk about the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and preview the top players who were invited there such as Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa (19:37).

