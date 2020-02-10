NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 Free Agent Review

Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to record another NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo dives into the news of the week such as the Rams looking to potentially trade Todd Gurley and Dez Bryant trying to return to the Dallas Cowboys (4:14). Then, Fabs and Graham talk about the 2020 free agent class and where top fantasy performers like Dak Prescott, Derrick Henry, Amari Cooper and Hunter Henry could end up (15:06).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play