NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: K.C. Masterpiece

Michael Fabiano is joined by Football Die Hards senior editor and SiriusXM host Bob Harris to recap the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV! The duo first recaps the big game from every fantasy aspect and project where certain players should be drafted in 2020 (2:02). Next, Fabs & Bob go over the biggest news of the weekend such as the Raiders being interested in Tom Brady and the Cowboys are likely to franchise tag Dak Prescott (19:44). They round out the show with a 2020 first round mock draft and answer some Twitter questions (35:56).

Listen to the podcast below:

