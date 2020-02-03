Michael Fabiano's 2020 fantasy rankings

Fantasy football isn't just a seasonal topic of conversation anymore ... it's become a 365-day-a-year passion. So for those fantasy owners who are already thinking about their future draft strategies, here are my initial 2020 positional player rankings. These rankings are based on a PPR scoring system (1 point) and will be updated throughout the offseason. Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens ($41)

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($36)

3. Dak Prescott, Cowboys ($27)

4. Kyler Murray, Cardinals ($24)

5. Russell Wilson, Seahawks ($19)

6. Deshaun Watson, Texans ($19)

7. Josh Allen, Bills ($18)

8. Drew Brees, Saints ($16)

9. Aaron Rodgers, Packers ($15)

10. Carson Wentz, Eagles ($14)

11. Matthew Stafford, Lions ($14)

12. Tom Brady, Buccaneers ($13)

13. Matt Ryan, Falcons ($13)

14. Ryan Tannehill, Titans ($12)

15. Daniel Jones, Giants ($12)

16. Baker Mayfield, Browns ($10)

17. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers ($10)

18. Philip Rivers, Colts ($10)

19. Kirk Cousins, Vikings ($9)

20. Joe Burrow, Bengals ($9)

21. Jared Goff, Rams ($8)

22. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers ($8)

23. Gardner Minshew, Jaguars ($8)

24. Sam Darnold, Jets ($7)

25. Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers ($7)

26. Drew Lock, Broncos ($7)

27. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins ($4)

28. Tyrod Taylor, Chargers ($4)

29. Derek Carr, Raiders ($3)

30. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins ($3)

31. Nick Foles, Bears ($3)

32. Dwayne Haskins, Redskins ($2)

33. Jarrett Stidham, Patriots ($2)

34. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears ($1)

35. Taysom Hill, Saints ($1)

36. Andy Dalton, Bengals ($1)

37. Marcus Mariota, Raiders ($1)

38. Jameis Winston, Saints ($1)

39. Jacoby Brissett, Colts ($1)

40. Case Keenum, Browns ($1)

Running backs

1. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers ($67)

2. Saquon Barkley, Giants ($65)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys ($63)

4. Dalvin Cook, Vikings ($63)

5. Alvin Kamara, Saints ($63)

6. Derrick Henry, Titans ($58)

7. Austin Ekeler, Chargers ($55)

8. Joe Mixon, Bengals ($53)

9. Nick Chubb, Browns ($52)

10. Aaron Jones, Packers ($49)

11. Kenyan Drake, Cardinals ($44)

12. Josh Jacobs, Raiders ($41)

13. Miles Sanders, Eagles ($38)

14. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs ($38)

15. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars ($32)

16. Todd Gurley, Falcons ($32)

17. Melvin Gordon, Broncos ($28)

18. Jonathan Taylor, Colts ($28)

19. David Johnson, Texans ($26)

20. Chris Carson, Seahawks ($25)

21. Le'Veon Bell, Jets ($25)

22. Devin Singletary, Bills ($24)

23. D'Andre Swift, Lions ($24)

24. Mark Ingram, Ravens ($23)

25. James Conner, Steelers ($22)

26. Cam Akers, Rams ($21)

27. Raheem Mostert, 49ers ($21)

28. James White, Patriots ($19)

29. David Montgomery, Bears ($19)

30. Kareem Hunt, Browns ($19)

31. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers ($18)

32. Sony Michel, Patriots ($17)

33. Jordan Howard, Dolphins ($17)

34. Derrius Guice, Redskins ($16)

35. Damien Williams, Chiefs ($16)

36. Zack Moss, Bills ($14)

37. Darrell Henderson, Rams ($14)

38. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers ($13)

39. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos ($13)

40. Marlon Mack, Colts ($12)

41. Kerryon Johnson, Lions ($12)

42. Matt Breida, Dolphins ($11)

43. J.K. Dobbins, Ravens ($11)

44. Latavius Murray, Saints ($10)

45. Tarik Cohen, Bears ($10)

46. Alexander Mattison, Vikings ($10)

47. Tevin Coleman, 49ers ($9)

48. Duke Johnson, Browns ($9)

49. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks ($8)

50. Tony Pollard, Cowboys ($8)

51. Jamaal Williams, Packers ($8)

52. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals ($7)

53. Ito Smith, Falcons ($7)

54. Adrian Peterson, Redskins ($6)

55. Boston Scott, Eagles ($6)

56. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers ($6)

57. Justin Jackson, Chargers ($6)

58. Nyheim Hines, Colts ($5)

59. Malcolm Brown, Rams ($5)

60. Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars ($4)

61. Royce Freeman, Broncos ($4)

62. Giovani Bernard, Bengals ($3)

63. Jalen Richard, Raiders ($3)

64. Peyton Barber, Redskins ($3)

65. Rex Burkhead, Patriots ($2)

66. Gus Edwards, Ravens ($2)

67. Benny Snell, Steelers ($2)

68. Dion Lewis, Giants ($2)

69. DeAndre Washington, Chiefs ($2)

70. La'Michal Perine, Jets ($2)

71. Darrynton Evans, Titans ($1)

72. Mike Boone, Vikings ($1)

73. A.J. Dillon, Packers($1)

74. Brian Hill, Falcons ($1)

75. Joshua Kelley, Chargers ($1)

76. Bo Scarbrough, Lions ($1)

77. Darwin Thompson, Chiefs ($1)

78. Justice Hill, Ravens ($1)

79. T.J. Yeldon, Bills ($1)

80. Wayne Gallman, Giants ($1)

Wide receivers

1. Michael Thomas, Saints ($64)

2. Davante Adams, Packers ($60)

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals ($60)

4. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs ($58)

5. Julio Jones, Falcons ($55)

6. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers ($55)

7. Mike Evans, Buccaneers ($51)

8. Kenny Golladay, Lions ($49)

9. D.J. Moore, Panthers ($47)

10. Cooper Kupp, Rams ($47)

11. Allen Robinson, Bears ($45)

12. Amari Cooper, Cowboys ($42)

13. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns ($42)

14. Adam Thielen, Vikings ($38)

15. Robert Woods, Rams ($38)

16. A.J. Brown, Titans ($35)

17. Keenan Allen, Chargers ($35)

18. Courtland Sutton, Broncos ($31)

19. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers ($31)

20. T.Y. Hilton, Colts ($28)

21. Stefon Diggs, Bills ($27)

22. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks ($27)

23. Calvin Ridley, Falcons ($27)

24. D.J. Chark, Jaguars ($25)

25. DeVante Parker, Dolphins ($25)

26. Terry McLaurin, Redskins ($23)

27. A.J. Green, Bengals ($23)

28. DK Metcalf, Seahawks ($18)

29. Julian Edelman, Patriots ($21)

30. Deebo Samuel, 49ers ($21)

31. Brandin Cooks, Texans ($21)

32. Tyler Boyd, Bengals ($19)

33. Jarvis Landry, Browns ($18)

34. Michael Gallup, Cowboys ($18)

35. Marvin Jones, Lions ($17)

36. John Brown, Bills ($17)

37. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos ($15)

38. Emmanuel Sanders, Saints ($15)

39. Marquise Brown, Ravens ($15)

40. Will Fuller, Texans ($14)

41. Jamison Crowder, Jets ($14)

42. Christian Kirk, Cardinals ($12)

43. Darius Slayton, Giants ($12)

44. Henry Ruggs, Raiders ($11)

45. Sterling Shepard, Giants ($11)

46. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys ($11)

47. Mike Williams, Chargers ($10)

48. Breshad Perriman, Jets ($10)

49. Robby Anderson, Panthers ($10)

50. Golden Tate, Giants ($10)

51. Preston Williams, Dolphins ($10)

52. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs ($9)

53. Anthony Miller, Bears ($9)

54. Diontae Johnson, Steelers ($8)

55. Justin Jefferson, Vikings ($8)

56. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs ($8)

57. DeSean Jackson, Eagles ($7)

58. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers ($7)

59. Kenny Stills, Texans ($7)

60. Curtis Samuel, Panthers ($7)

61. Michael Pittman, Colts ($7)

62. Jalen Reagor, Eagles ($6)

63. Randall Cobb, Texans ($6)

64. Tyrell Williams, Raiders ($6)

65. N'Keal Harry, Patriots ($6)

66. Allen Lazard, Packers ($6)

67. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles ($5)

68. James Washington, Steelers ($5)

69. Tee Higgins, Bengals ($5)

70. Laviska Shenault, Jaguars ($4)

71. Corey Davis, Titans ($4)

72. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars ($4)

73. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals ($4)

74. Cole Beasley, Bills ($3)

75. Denzel Mim, Jets ($3)

76. Devin Funchess, Packers ($3)

77. Hunter Renfrow, Raiders ($2)

78. Miles Boykin, Ravens ($2)

79. Mohamed Sanu, Patriots ($2)

80. Chase Claypool, Steelers ($2)

Tight ends

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs ($35)

2. George Kittle, 49ers ($32)

3. Zach Ertz, Eagles ($25)

4. Mark Andrews, Ravens ($21)

5. Darren Waller, Raiders ($19)

6. Hunter Henry, Chargers ($18)

7. Tyler Higbee, Rams ($17)

8. Austin Hooper, Browns ($17)

9. Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers ($17)

10. Evan Engram, Giants ($15)

11. Jared Cook, Saints ($14)

12. Dallas Goedert, Eagles ($13)

13. Noah Fant, Broncos ($12)

14. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins ($10)

15. T.J. Hockenson, Lions ($8)

16. Blake Jarwin, Cowboys ($8)

17. Jonnu Smith, Titans ($7)

18. Jack Doyle, Colts ($7)

19. Hayden Hurst, Falcons ($6)

20. Eric Ebron, Steelers ($5)

21. Ian Thomas, Panthers ($5)

22. Greg Olsen, Seahawks ($5)

23. Chris Herndon, Jets ($4)

24. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings ($4)

25. Irv Smith, Jr., Vikings ($4)

26. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers ($3)

27. Jace Sternberger, Packers ($3)

28. Gerald Everett, Rams ($3)

29. Tyler Eifert, Jaguars ($3)

30. Will Dissly, Seahawks ($2)

Kickers

1. Harrison Butker, Chiefs ($5)

2. Wil Lutz, Saints ($4)

3. Justin Tucker, Ravens ($4)

4. Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys ($4)

5. Robbie Gould, 49ers ($4)

6. Matt Gay, Buccaneers ($4)

7. Younghoe Koo, Falcons ($3)

8. Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals ($3)

9. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans ($3)

10. Mason Crosby, Packers ($3)

11. Matt Prater, Lions ($2)

12. Mike Badgley, Chargers ($2)

13. Jake Elliott, Eagles ($2)

14. Dan Bailey, Vikings ($2)

15. Josh Lambo, Jaguars ($2)

16. Joey Slye, Panthers ($2)

17. Jason Myers, Seahawks ($2)

18. Chase McLaughlin, Colts ($2)

19. Chris Boswell, Steelers ($1)

20. Austin Seibert, Browns ($1)

21. Justin Rohrwasser, Patriots ($1)

22. Brandon McManus, Broncos ($1)

23. Stephen Hauschka, Bills ($1)

24. Randy Bullock, Bengals ($1)

25. Daniel Carlson, Raiders ($1)

26. Dustin Hopkins, Redskins ($1)

27. Aldrick Rosas, Giants ($1)

28. Eddy Pineiro, Bears ($1)

29. Sam Ficken, Jets ($1)

30. Jason Sanders, Dolphins ($1)

31. Greg Joseph, Titans ($1)

32. Kai Forbath, Cowboys ($1)

Defenses

1. Patriots ($11)

2. 49ers ($8)

3. Ravens ($8)

4. Steelers ($8)

5. Rams ($7)

6. Chiefs ($7)

7. Saints ($7)

8. Vikings ($6)

9. Bears ($6)

10. Bills ($5)

11. Buccaneers ($5)

12. Chargers ($4)

13. Titans ($4)

14. Eagles ($4)

15. Packers ($4)

16. Jets ($3)

17. Seahawks ($3)

18. Cowboys ($3)

19. Browns ($2)

20. Jaguars ($2)

21. Broncos ($2)

22. Texans ($2)

23. Colts ($2)

24. Falcons ($2)

25. Panthers ($1)

26. Redskins ($1)

27. Cardinals ($1)

28. Giants ($1)

29. Lions ($1)

30. Raiders ($1)

31. Bengals ($1)

32. Dolphins ($1)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest fantasy football news and analysis!