Michael Fabiano's 2020 fantasy rankings

  • By Michael Fabiano
Fantasy football isn't just a seasonal topic of conversation anymore ... it's become a 365-day-a-year passion. So for those fantasy owners who are already thinking about their future draft strategies, here are my initial 2020 positional player rankings. These rankings are based on a PPR scoring system (1 point) and will be updated throughout the offseason. Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

Fabiano's 2020 Top 200 Players

Quarterbacks


1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens ($41)
2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($36)
3. Dak Prescott, Cowboys ($27)
4. Kyler Murray, Cardinals ($24)
5. Russell Wilson, Seahawks ($19)
6. Deshaun Watson, Texans ($19)
7. Josh Allen, Bills ($18)
8. Drew Brees, Saints ($16)
9. Aaron Rodgers, Packers ($15)
10. Carson Wentz, Eagles ($14)
11. Matthew Stafford, Lions ($14)
12. Tom Brady, Buccaneers ($13)
13. Matt Ryan, Falcons ($13)
14. Ryan Tannehill, Titans ($12)
15. Daniel Jones, Giants ($12)
16. Baker Mayfield, Browns ($10)
17. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers ($10)
18. Philip Rivers, Colts ($10)
19. Kirk Cousins, Vikings ($9)
20. Joe Burrow, Bengals ($9)
21. Jared Goff, Rams ($8)
22. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers ($8)
23. Gardner Minshew, Jaguars ($8)
24. Sam Darnold, Jets ($7)
25. Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers ($7)
26. Drew Lock, Broncos ($7)
27. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins ($4)
28. Tyrod Taylor, Chargers ($4)
29. Derek Carr, Raiders ($3)
30. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins ($3)
31. Nick Foles, Bears ($3)
32. Dwayne Haskins, Redskins ($2)
33. Jarrett Stidham, Patriots ($2)
34. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears ($1)
35. Taysom Hill, Saints ($1)
36. Andy Dalton, Bengals ($1)
37. Marcus Mariota, Raiders ($1)
38. Jameis Winston, Saints ($1)
39. Jacoby Brissett, Colts ($1)
40. Case Keenum, Browns ($1)

Running backs


1. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers ($67)
2. Saquon Barkley, Giants ($65)
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys ($63)
4. Dalvin Cook, Vikings ($63)
5. Alvin Kamara, Saints ($63)
6. Derrick Henry, Titans ($58)
7. Austin Ekeler, Chargers ($55)
8. Joe Mixon, Bengals ($53)
9. Nick Chubb, Browns ($52)
10. Aaron Jones, Packers ($49)
11. Kenyan Drake, Cardinals ($44)
12. Josh Jacobs, Raiders ($41)
13. Miles Sanders, Eagles ($38)
14. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs ($38)
15. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars ($32)
16. Todd Gurley, Falcons ($32)
17. Melvin Gordon, Broncos ($28)
18. Jonathan Taylor, Colts ($28)
19. David Johnson, Texans ($26)
20. Chris Carson, Seahawks ($25)
21. Le'Veon Bell, Jets ($25)
22. Devin Singletary, Bills ($24)
23. D'Andre Swift, Lions ($24)
24. Mark Ingram, Ravens ($23)
25. James Conner, Steelers ($22)
26. Cam Akers, Rams ($21)
27. Raheem Mostert, 49ers ($21)
28. James White, Patriots ($19)
29. David Montgomery, Bears ($19)
30. Kareem Hunt, Browns ($19)
31. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers ($18)
32. Sony Michel, Patriots ($17)
33. Jordan Howard, Dolphins ($17)
34. Derrius Guice, Redskins ($16)
35. Damien Williams, Chiefs ($16)
36. Zack Moss, Bills ($14)
37. Darrell Henderson, Rams ($14)
38. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers ($13)
39. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos ($13)
40. Marlon Mack, Colts ($12)
41. Kerryon Johnson, Lions ($12)
42. Matt Breida, Dolphins ($11)
43. J.K. Dobbins, Ravens ($11)
44. Latavius Murray, Saints ($10)
45. Tarik Cohen, Bears ($10)
46. Alexander Mattison, Vikings ($10)
47. Tevin Coleman, 49ers ($9)
48. Duke Johnson, Browns ($9)
49. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks ($8)
50. Tony Pollard, Cowboys ($8)
51. Jamaal Williams, Packers ($8)
52. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals ($7)
53. Ito Smith, Falcons ($7)
54. Adrian Peterson, Redskins ($6)
55. Boston Scott, Eagles ($6)
56. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers ($6)
57. Justin Jackson, Chargers ($6)
58. Nyheim Hines, Colts ($5)
59. Malcolm Brown, Rams ($5)
60. Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars ($4)
61. Royce Freeman, Broncos ($4)
62. Giovani Bernard, Bengals ($3)
63. Jalen Richard, Raiders ($3)
64. Peyton Barber, Redskins ($3)
65. Rex Burkhead, Patriots ($2)
66. Gus Edwards, Ravens ($2)
67. Benny Snell, Steelers ($2)
68. Dion Lewis, Giants ($2)
69. DeAndre Washington, Chiefs ($2)
70. La'Michal Perine, Jets ($2)
71. Darrynton Evans, Titans ($1)
72. Mike Boone, Vikings ($1)
73. A.J. Dillon, Packers($1)
74. Brian Hill, Falcons ($1)
75. Joshua Kelley, Chargers ($1)
76. Bo Scarbrough, Lions ($1)
77. Darwin Thompson, Chiefs ($1)
78. Justice Hill, Ravens ($1)
79. T.J. Yeldon, Bills ($1)
80. Wayne Gallman, Giants ($1)

Wide receivers


1. Michael Thomas, Saints ($64)
2. Davante Adams, Packers ($60)
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals ($60)
4. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs ($58)
5. Julio Jones, Falcons ($55)
6. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers ($55)
7. Mike Evans, Buccaneers ($51)
8. Kenny Golladay, Lions ($49)
9. D.J. Moore, Panthers ($47)
10. Cooper Kupp, Rams ($47)
11. Allen Robinson, Bears ($45)
12. Amari Cooper, Cowboys ($42)
13. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns ($42)
14. Adam Thielen, Vikings ($38)
15. Robert Woods, Rams ($38)
16. A.J. Brown, Titans ($35)
17. Keenan Allen, Chargers ($35)
18. Courtland Sutton, Broncos ($31)
19. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers ($31)
20. T.Y. Hilton, Colts ($28)
21. Stefon Diggs, Bills ($27)
22. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks ($27)
23. Calvin Ridley, Falcons ($27)
24. D.J. Chark, Jaguars ($25)
25. DeVante Parker, Dolphins ($25)
26. Terry McLaurin, Redskins ($23)
27. A.J. Green, Bengals ($23)
28. DK Metcalf, Seahawks ($18)
29. Julian Edelman, Patriots ($21)
30. Deebo Samuel, 49ers ($21)
31. Brandin Cooks, Texans ($21)
32. Tyler Boyd, Bengals ($19)
33. Jarvis Landry, Browns ($18)
34. Michael Gallup, Cowboys ($18)
35. Marvin Jones, Lions ($17)
36. John Brown, Bills ($17)
37. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos ($15)
38. Emmanuel Sanders, Saints ($15)
39. Marquise Brown, Ravens ($15)
40. Will Fuller, Texans ($14)
41. Jamison Crowder, Jets ($14)
42. Christian Kirk, Cardinals ($12)
43. Darius Slayton, Giants ($12)
44. Henry Ruggs, Raiders ($11)
45. Sterling Shepard, Giants ($11)
46. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys ($11)
47. Mike Williams, Chargers ($10)
48. Breshad Perriman, Jets ($10)
49. Robby Anderson, Panthers ($10)
50. Golden Tate, Giants ($10)
51. Preston Williams, Dolphins ($10)
52. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs ($9)
53. Anthony Miller, Bears ($9)
54. Diontae Johnson, Steelers ($8)
55. Justin Jefferson, Vikings ($8)
56. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs ($8)
57. DeSean Jackson, Eagles ($7)
58. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers ($7)
59. Kenny Stills, Texans ($7)
60. Curtis Samuel, Panthers ($7)
61. Michael Pittman, Colts ($7)
62. Jalen Reagor, Eagles ($6)
63. Randall Cobb, Texans ($6)
64. Tyrell Williams, Raiders ($6)
65. N'Keal Harry, Patriots ($6)
66. Allen Lazard, Packers ($6)
67. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles ($5)
68. James Washington, Steelers ($5)
69. Tee Higgins, Bengals ($5)
70. Laviska Shenault, Jaguars ($4)
71. Corey Davis, Titans ($4)
72. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars ($4)
73. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals ($4)
74. Cole Beasley, Bills ($3)
75. Denzel Mim, Jets ($3)
76. Devin Funchess, Packers ($3)
77. Hunter Renfrow, Raiders ($2)
78. Miles Boykin, Ravens ($2)
79. Mohamed Sanu, Patriots ($2)
80. Chase Claypool, Steelers ($2)

Tight ends


1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs ($35)
2. George Kittle, 49ers ($32)
3. Zach Ertz, Eagles ($25)
4. Mark Andrews, Ravens ($21)
5. Darren Waller, Raiders ($19)
6. Hunter Henry, Chargers ($18)
7. Tyler Higbee, Rams ($17)
8. Austin Hooper, Browns ($17)
9. Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers ($17)
10. Evan Engram, Giants ($15)
11. Jared Cook, Saints ($14)
12. Dallas Goedert, Eagles ($13)
13. Noah Fant, Broncos ($12)
14. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins ($10)
15. T.J. Hockenson, Lions ($8)
16. Blake Jarwin, Cowboys ($8)
17. Jonnu Smith, Titans ($7)
18. Jack Doyle, Colts ($7)
19. Hayden Hurst, Falcons ($6)
20. Eric Ebron, Steelers ($5)
21. Ian Thomas, Panthers ($5)
22. Greg Olsen, Seahawks ($5)
23. Chris Herndon, Jets ($4)
24. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings ($4)
25. Irv Smith, Jr., Vikings ($4)
26. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers ($3)
27. Jace Sternberger, Packers ($3)
28. Gerald Everett, Rams ($3)
29. Tyler Eifert, Jaguars ($3)
30. Will Dissly, Seahawks ($2)

Kickers


1. Harrison Butker, Chiefs ($5)
2. Wil Lutz, Saints ($4)
3. Justin Tucker, Ravens ($4)
4. Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys ($4)
5. Robbie Gould, 49ers ($4)
6. Matt Gay, Buccaneers ($4)
7. Younghoe Koo, Falcons ($3)
8. Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals ($3)
9. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans ($3)
10. Mason Crosby, Packers ($3)
11. Matt Prater, Lions ($2)
12. Mike Badgley, Chargers ($2)
13. Jake Elliott, Eagles ($2)
14. Dan Bailey, Vikings ($2)
15. Josh Lambo, Jaguars ($2)
16. Joey Slye, Panthers ($2)
17. Jason Myers, Seahawks ($2)
18. Chase McLaughlin, Colts ($2)
19. Chris Boswell, Steelers ($1)
20. Austin Seibert, Browns ($1)
21. Justin Rohrwasser, Patriots ($1)
22. Brandon McManus, Broncos ($1)
23. Stephen Hauschka, Bills ($1)
24. Randy Bullock, Bengals ($1)
25. Daniel Carlson, Raiders ($1)
26. Dustin Hopkins, Redskins ($1)
27. Aldrick Rosas, Giants ($1)
28. Eddy Pineiro, Bears ($1)
29. Sam Ficken, Jets ($1)
30. Jason Sanders, Dolphins ($1)
31. Greg Joseph, Titans ($1)
32. Kai Forbath, Cowboys ($1)

Defenses


1. Patriots ($11)
2. 49ers ($8)
3. Ravens ($8)
4. Steelers ($8)
5. Rams ($7)
6. Chiefs ($7)
7. Saints ($7)
8. Vikings ($6)
9. Bears ($6)
10. Bills ($5)
11. Buccaneers ($5)
12. Chargers ($4)
13. Titans ($4)
14. Eagles ($4)
15. Packers ($4)
16. Jets ($3)
17. Seahawks ($3)
18. Cowboys ($3)
19. Browns ($2)
20. Jaguars ($2)
21. Broncos ($2)
22. Texans ($2)
23. Colts ($2)
24. Falcons ($2)
25. Panthers ($1)
26. Redskins ($1)
27. Cardinals ($1)
28. Giants ($1)
29. Lions ($1)
30. Raiders ($1)
31. Bengals ($1)
32. Dolphins ($1)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest fantasy football news and analysis!

