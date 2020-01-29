NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Bowl Preview

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back in studio to get you ready for Super Bowl Sunday! The duo first gets into the biggest news of the week like Los Angeles Chargers reportedly moving on from Philip Rivers and Kansas City Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy saying he isn't retiring yet (5:40). Next, the guys give their full preview of Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (14:18). Then, Marcas and Fabs round out the show with some last looks at SB LIV including bold predictions and funny prop bets (29:51).

