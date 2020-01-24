Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Rankings

The fantasy football world has come to a stop in traditional leagues, but for those in dynasty leagues, it's time to analyze what's happened to player values as a result of 2019 ... and what the future looks like for the 2020 rookie class. After all, the NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft will be here before you know it, so assessing current player values is important to making potential moves, including trades, is important as we move forward. As a result, here's my top 200 dynasty league rankings. Use this as a guide in determining values for potential trades and future add/drops.

Top 200

1. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (RB1)

2. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB2)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB3)

4. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR1)

5. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB4)

6. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB5)

7. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR2)

8. Davante Adams, Packers (WR3)

9. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB6)

10. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR4)

11. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR5)

12. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB7)

13. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (WR6)

14. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB8)

15. Amari Cooper, Cowboys (WR7)

16. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB9)

17. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR8)

18. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB10)

19. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns (WR9)

20. D.J. Moore, Panthers (WR10)

21. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB11)

22. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB12)

23. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR11)

24. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR12)

25. Kenny Golladay, Lions (WR13)

26. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB1)

27. Stefon Diggs, Vikings (WR14)

28. George Kittle, 49ers (TE1)

29. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR15)

30. Miles Sanders, Eagles (RB13)

31. A.J. Brown, Titans (WR16)

32. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB14)

33. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR17)

34. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR18)

35. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB2)

36. Calvin Ridley, Falcons (WR19)

37. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE2)

38. Allen Robinson, Bears (WR20)

39. Christian Kirk, Cardinals (WR21)

40. Todd Gurley, Rams (RB15)

41. James Conner, Steelers (RB16)

42. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR22)

43. D.J. Chark, Jaguars (WR23)

44. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (RB17)

45. Robert Woods, Rams (WR24)

46. Kareem Hunt, Browns (RB18)

47. Chris Carson, Seahawks (RB19)

48. Marlon Mack, Colts (RB20)

49. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR25)

50. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR26)

51. David Montgomery, Bears (RB21)

52. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR27)

53. Le'Veon Bell, Jets (RB22)

54. Kenyan Drake, Cardinals (RB23)

55. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE3)

56. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR28)

57. Deshaun Watson, Texans (QB3)

58. Devin Singletary, Bills (RB24)

59. Evan Engram, Giants (TE4)

60. Terry McLaurin, Redskins (WR29)

61. Austin Hooper, Falcons (TE5)

62. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos (RB25)

63. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB4)

64. Zach Ertz, Eagles (TE6)

65. Hunter Henry, Chargers (TE7)

66. Jarvis Landry, Browns (WR30)

67. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR31)

68. Marquise Brown, Ravens (WR32)

69. Darren Waller, Raiders (TE8)

70. DeVante Parker, Dolphins (WR33)

71. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR34)

72. James White, Patriots (RB26)

73. Derrius Guice, Redskins (RB27)

74. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB5)

75. N'Keal Harry, Patriots (WR35)

76. Sony Michel, Patriots (RB28)

77. Brandin Cooks, Rams (WR36)

78. Curtis Samuel, Panthers (WR37)

79. Noah Fant, Broncos (TE9)

80. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs (WR38)

81. Will Fuller, Texans (WR39)

82. Mark Ingram, Ravens (RB29)

83. David Johnson, Cardinals (RB30)

84. A.J. Green, Bengals (WR40)

85. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (RB31)

86. T.J. Hockenson, Lions (TE10)

87. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB6)

88. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (WR41)

89. Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB32)

90. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE11)

91. Josh Allen, Bills (QB7)

92. Damien Williams, Chiefs (RB33)

93. Darrell Henderson, Rams (RB34)

94. Darius Slayton, Giants (WR42)

95. Anthony Miller, Bears (WR43)

96. Tevin Coleman, 49ers (RB35)

97. Justice Hill, Ravens (RB36)

98. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers (RB37)

99. James Washington, Steelers (WR44)

100. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (TE12)

101. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB38)

102. Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR45)

103. Tarik Cohen, Bears (RB39)

104. Marvin Jones, Lions (WR46)

105. David Njoku, Browns (TE13)

106. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (WR47)

107. Corey Davis, Titans (WR48)

108. Carson Wentz, Eagles (QB8)

109. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB40)

110. Robby Anderson, Jets (WR49)

111. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB9)

112. Irv Smith, Vikings (TE14)

113. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR50)

114. Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR51)

115. Royce Freeman, Broncos (RB41)

116. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars (WR52)

117. Matt Breida, 49ers (RB42)

118. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR53)

119. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (TE15)

120. Baker Mayfield, Browns (QB10)

121. Damien Harris, Patriots (RB43)

122. John Brown, Bills (WR54)

123. Jamison Crowder, Jets (WR55)

124. Duke Johnson, Texans (RB44)

125. Parris Campbell, Colts (WR56)

126. Tyler Higbee, Rams (TE16)

127. Jordan Howard, Eagles (RB45)

128. Raheem Mostert, 49ers (RB46)

129. Preston Williams, Dolphins (WR57)

130. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers (QB11)

131. Latavius Murray, Saints (RB47)

132. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Eagles (WR58)

133. Tyrell Williams, Raiders (WR59)

134. Jonnu Smith, Titans (TE17)

135. Jared Goff, Rams (QB12)

136. John Ross, Bengals (WR60)

137. Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers (WR61)

138. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals (RB48)

139. Ian Thomas, Panthers (TE18)

140. Darwin Thompson, Chiefs (RB49)

141. Golden Tate, Giants (WR62)

142. Matthew Stafford, Lions (QB13)

143. Eric Ebron, Colts (TE19)

144. Auden Tate, Bengals (WR63)

145. Andy Isabella, Cardinals (WR64)

146. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers (RB50)

147. Sam Darnold, Jets (QB14)

148. Nyheim Hines, Colts (RB51)

149. Ito Smith, Falcons (RB52)

150. Breshad Perriman, Buccaneers (WR65)

151. Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB53)

152. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB15)

153. Gerald Everett, Rams (TE20)

154. Benny Snell, Steelers (RB54)

155. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers (WR66)

156. Tre'Quan Smith, Saints (WR67)

157. Allen Lazard, Packers (WR68)

158. Malcolm Brown, Rams (RB55)

159. Miles Boykin, Ravens (WR69)

160. Dawson Knox, Bills (TE21)

161. Chris Thompson, Redskins (RB56)

162. Jared Cook, Saints (TE22)

163. Cam Newton, Panthers (QB16)

164. Josh Reynolds, Rams (WR70)

165. Hunter Renfrow, Raiders (WR71)

166. Matt Ryan, Falcons (QB17)

167. Lamar Miller, Texans (RB57)

168. Keke Coutee, Texans (WR72)

169. Dante Pettis, 49ers (WR73)

170. Chris Herndon, Jets (TE23)

171. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB18)

172. Mohamed Sanu, Patriots (WR74)

173. Boston Scott, Eagles (RB58)

174. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR75)

175. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (QB19)

176. Carlos Hyde, Texans (RB59)

177. DeSean Jackson, Eagles (WR76)

178. Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB60)

179. Jace Sternberger, Packers (TE24)

180. Bryce Love, Redskins (RB61)

181. Bo Scarbrough, Lions (RB62)

182. KeeSean Johnson, Cardinals (WR77)

183. Hakeem Butler, Cardinals (WR78)

184. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (QB20)

185. Jack Doyle, Colts (TE25)

186. Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars (RB63)

187. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB64)

188. Kelvin Harmon, Redskins (WR79)

189. Drew Lock, Broncos (QB21)

190. Jalen Hurd, 49ers (WR80)

191. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers (RB65)

192. Jalen Richard, Raiders (RB66)

193. Drew Brees, Saints (QB22)

194. Steven Sims, Redskins (WR81)

195. Darrell Williams, Chiefs (RB67)

196. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (QB23)

197. Justin Jackson, Chargers (RB68)

198. Will Dissly, Seahawks (TE26)

199. Kenny Stills, Texans (WR82)

200. Jacoby Brissett, Colts (QB24)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest fantasy football news and analysis!