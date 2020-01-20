Fantasy Podcast: Early Super Bowl fantasy preview

Marcas Grant and Graham Barfield back in the studio to recap Championship weekend! The guys first start out with the biggest news of late like the New York Giants hiring Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator and the Philadelphia Eagles interviewing Graham Harrell for the O.C. job (5:04). Next up, the duo talks about the big questions surrounding the Seattle Seahawks and Pete Carroll (13:55). Then, they get into the very early Super Bowl questions involving the Chiefs and 49ers players with a fantasy impact (22:06). Lastly, the group ends the show with some funny video game talk after Jay Ajayi has struggled with his transition to being an E-Sports athlete (34:15).

