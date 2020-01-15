Fantasy Podcast: Championship Weekend preview

Marcas Grant and Graham Barfield are back in studio to get you ready for Championship Round weekend! The duo first gets into the biggest news of the week like Antonio Gates announcing his retirement and Larry Fitzgerald signing a one year extension with the Cardinals (4:37). Next, the guys preview Titans vs Chiefs (17:46) and Packers vs 49ers (24:53). Then, Marcas and Graham round out the show with some funny stories involving Chad Johnson and Patrick Mahomes (32:38).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play