Fantasy Podcast: Championship Weekend preview

Marcas Grant and Graham Barfield are back in studio to get you ready for Championship Round weekend! The duo first gets into the biggest news of the week like Antonio Gates announcing his retirement and
Larry Fitzgerald
signing a one year extension with the
Cardinals
(4:37). Next, the guys preview
Titans
vs
Chiefs
(17:46) and
Packers
vs
49ers
(24:53). Then, Marcas and Graham round out the show with some funny stories involving Chad Johnson and
Patrick Mahomes
(32:38).
Listen to the podcast below:
