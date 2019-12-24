Fantasy targets and touches: Week 16

The fantasy football season just flies by. Hopefully the season was kind to you and you won a championship! But even if not, this article will be useful for you, especially if you play in keeper or dynasty leagues. The analysis will have a very early look ahead to the 2020 fantasy football season.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB- 27 touches, 81 percent snap share

David Johnson, RB- 14 touches, 22 percent snap share

Kenyan Drake did his best to win his owners championships, scoring 33.4 fantasy points in Week 16. But this backfield has question marks heading into 2020. Both Drake and David Johnson are set to be free agents. It is possible one (likely Drake) resigns while the other (likely Johnson) ends up elsewhere. The RB in Arizona will be fantasy friendly.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 26 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Christian Kirk, WR- 19 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Kenyan Drake, RB- 15 percent TS, -5 percent AY

This passing game may not have won many titles in 2019, but the arrow is pointing up. They are in good hands with Kyler Murray, who is my early pick to be the next Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB- 22 touches, 77 percent snap share

Brian Hill, RB- 7 touches, 19 percent snap share

Devonta Freeman went off in Week 16 catching nine of his 11 targets on his way to 127 scrimmage yards and two scores. All in all he finished with 33.7 fantasy points and likely rewarded those who used him with a title. I am expected that he will be a low-end RB2 or high-end RB3 in drafts next season. It is worth noting that I got him at 7.10 in a way-too-early 2020 draft, as my RB4. He is a steal at that price.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR- 34 percent TS, 59 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE- 21 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Devonta Freeman, RB- 25 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Russell Gage, WR- 14 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Julio Jones went 10-166 for 26.6 fantasy points and if you have him, there is a good chance you pulled out the victory. Austin Hooper rewarded those who played him with a very strong 15.2 fantasy points. Next year Julio Jones will go in the second half of the first round, or the early second round at the latest, as a Top-5 WR taken off the board. Austin Hooper will be one of the first five-to-seven tight ends off the board. I suspect he will go in around the fifth or sixth round. Calvin Ridley, when healthy, will likely go around where he went in 2019 drafts. I expect he will be a low-end WR2 off the board, with a lot of upside. Russell Gage, if still the starting slot receiver, will be a late round flier.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 10 touches, 41 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 13 touches, 41 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB- 6 touches, 18 percent snap share

Mark Ingram II left the game after a non-contact injury. It is always awful to see, but fortunately for those who played him he scored 17.1 fantasy points early in the game, giving them a fighting chance. In 2020, Ingram will be high-end RB2 going in the third or fourth round. He even has a chance to sneak into the second round.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 30 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR- 7 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Justice Hill, RB- 13 percent TS, -3 percent AY

Mark Andrews came through for fantasy owners once again, putting up 27.3 in the championship week. He will be a Top-5 tight end off the board in 2020 drafts. Marquise Brown I can see being a WR4/5 as a pure upside flier. Lamar Jackson will be the first QB drafted.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

Devin Singletary, RB- 16 touches, 96 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 0 touches, 4 percent snap share

Devin Singletary disappointed in a tough matchup in Week 16, but he has fully taken over the Bills backfield. He will likely be a low-end RB2 in drafts in 2020. He has upside but there is variance in this offense.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 16 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 48 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Dawson Knox, TE- 16 percent TS, 20 percent AY

John Brown became the first receiver to score against Stephon Gilmore this season, but it was Cole Beasley that had the most fantasy points among Bills receivers (17.8 to 12.6). The Bills could add a receiver in the offseason, but if not, Brown will be a Top 36 WR off the board while Beasley would be a double-digit round bench option. Dawson Knox will likely be a high-end TE2 in 2020 drafts, but he could get hyped up and go higher. Josh Allen will be a Top 10 QB in drafts next year.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RBï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 28 touches, 90 percent snap share

Christian McCaffrey once again topped 30 fantasy points without scoring a touchdown. He did so because he had 15 catches and 173 scrimmage yards. He is the unquestioned top back in fantasy. The only real question now is will he have one more big game and break the all-time fantasy point record. As for 2020, take him first and keep it moving.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 37 percent TS, -7 percent AY

DJ Moore, WR ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 5 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE- 12 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WRï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 12 percent TS, 25 percent AY

DJ Moore, the one Panther pass catcher you probably played, left early due to a concussion. There are a lot of question marks here for 2020, as in who will be calling the plays, will Cam Newton be the quarterback, does Greg Olsen return and if they bring in any other pieces. One thing is for sure, Moore is a good young receiver that will likely be a WR2 in drafts next year.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 14 touches, 58 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 5 touches, 53 percent snap share

The Bears RBs had to go out with one more dud performance in Week 16. There are a lot of questions around the Bears right now, making it tough to predict their 2020 outlook. Regardless, David Montgomery will be in the picture and an RB3 at worse, likely an RB2 with upside in 2020 drafts.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson, WR- 36 percent TS, 57 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR- 6 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Apologies to anyone who listened to me and played the Bears receivers in Week 16. Allen Robinson finished with a solid 11.3, but Anthony Miller only scored 1.2 fantasy points. As for 2020, there are too many questions to predict right now, but if Robinson is still with the Bears, he will be a Top 24 WR off the board.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 23 touches, 54 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 4 touches, 46 percent snap share

The volume was there in a strong matchup for Joe Mixon, but he simply couldnï¿½ï¿½ï¿½t take advantage scored less than 10 fantasy points. It was reported he and the stomach flu before the game and the bug clearly sapped him of what could have been a very big day. In 2020 drafts he will be a RB1 or a high-end RB2 at the worst.

Passing Game

John Ross III, WR- 24 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 28 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Tyler Eifert, TE- 15 percent TS, 14 percent AY

If you trusted Andy Dalton (33.84 fantasy points) or Tyler Boyd (33.8 fantasy points) you likely had a successful Week 16. As for 2020, there are a lot of questions here. The Bengals have the first pick and the expectation is they will take Joe Burrow. The Andy Dalton era is likely over in Cincinnati, but what about the A.J. Green era? A lot is up in the air here.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 15 touches, 68 percent snap share

Kareem Hunt, RB- 7 touches, 57 percent snap share

Both Browns RBs disappointed against the Ravens, as Kareem Hunt scored 7.3 fantasy points and Nick Chubb scored 4.5. It was especially frustrating to watch Chubb get stuffed at the goal line. The good news is that Hunt is a restricted free agent after this season, meaning he will likely be playing for another team next year. Rather than having the two split time here, we should have Hunt and Chubb as lead backs. If so, both will be drafted as high-end RB2ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s, perhaps even higher.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 19 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 26 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Kareem Hunt, RB- 13 percent TS, 3 percent AY

If you made it to the championship game and started Odell Beckham Jr., you were rewarding with a touchdown. Both the Browns WRs scored 14.4 fantasy points, which is very solid. There is so much up in the air here as there have been rumors of both WRs wanting out. If everyone here was to return, I expect Beckham to go off the board as a WR2, given his upside, and Landry as a WR3.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 20 touches, 97 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 2 touches, 7 percent snap share

Ezekiel Elliott didnï¿½ï¿½ï¿½t crush you in Week 16, but his 15.4 fantasy points also didnï¿½ï¿½ï¿½t put you over the top. As for 2020, Zeke will be a Top 5 pick and with a new coach, could go as high as second overall.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 27 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR- 25 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR- 16 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 7 percent TS, 17 percent AY

The Cowboys totally let people down in a great matchup in Week 16. Michael Gallup led their passing game with 14.8 fantasy points, while Amari Cooper scored just 6.4 fantasy points and was benched, according to reports. Dak Prescott finished with just 11.3. There are many question marks here heading into 2020, but there will be plenty of fantasy value here as well.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 21 touches, 60 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 11 touches, 37 percent snap share

The Broncos backfield came through with one more split production game in Week 16. Phillip Lindsay finished with 19.8 and Royce Freeman with 11.7 fantasy points. I suspect Lindsay will be a low-end RB2 in 2020 drafts, while Freeman will be a flex or bench depth with upside.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 29 percent TS, 48 percent AY

DaeSean Hamilton, WR- 18 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Noah Fant, TE- 6 percent TS, 0 percent AY

The running backs hogged the fantasy production in Week 16. Much of the Broncos 2020 season will rely on the development of Drew Lock. Courtland Sutton will be a borderline WR2/3 with some upside in 2020 drafts. Noah Fant will be a low-end TE1 with upside.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB-11 touches, 33 percent snap share

Bo Scarbrough, RB- 8 touches, 29 percent snap share

Kerryon Johnson returned in Week 16 but only scored 5.3 fantasy points in limited action. He is the back to own here in 2020 and will be a Top 20 RB, likely with his yearly dose of hype.

Passing Game

Danny Amendola, WR- 13 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 52 percent TS, 56 percent AY

The Lions' passing game may have been a dud as of late, but do not forget how affective they were when fully healthy. Matthew Stafford, Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and T.J. Hockenson are all expected back next season. My early guess is Stafford is a QB2, Golladay is a WR2, Jones is a WR3/flex and Hockenson is a TE2 with upside.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 25 touches, 67 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB- 8 touches, 28 percent of snap share

Aaron Jones went off and put fantasy owners on his back going for 28 fantasy points in the championship game. Jamaal Williams scored just 7.2 fantasy points. Over the last three weeks (also known as the fantasy playoffs) Jones has averaged 20 touches per game and played 62 percent of snaps, compared to Williams who has averaged eight touches per game and played just 36 percent of the snaps. That is huge for Jones, who the arrow is pointing up for heading into the 2020 season.

Passing Game

Davante Adams, WR- 42 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Allen Lazard, WRï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 24 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Aaron Jones, RB- 8 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Davante Adams continues to play well down the stretch and likely rewarded many owners with some fantasy titles. He will be a Top 5 WR next year who will go in the late first or second round of drafts. It is hard to get excited for anyone else in the Packers' passing game.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 3 touches, 59 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 18 touches, 44 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde scored a touchdown and still only scored 10.7 fantasy points. The Texans RB spot was not a desirable one for fantasy in 2019 and it will be interesting to see if they address the position whether it be by free agency or the draft. I am guessing they will.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 26 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Kenny Stills, WR- 29 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Will Fuller V, WR- 7 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins failed to do much of anything in a fantastic matchup. Will Fuller V left early with a groin injury and no one on the Texans topped 11 fantasy points against the Bucs. It was a total bust and likely cost many people championships. As for next year, Watson and Hopkins will be Top 5 at their position. Fuller will likely be a WR3 or flex option with a lot of upside.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB- 18 touches, 48 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 2 touches, 16 percent snap share

Jordan Wilkins, RB- 9 touches, 36 percent snap share

Marlon Mack took advantage of a strong matchup going for over 100 total yards and a score. He will likely be valued similarly to 2019, as a low-end RB2, perhaps a little bit lower. He will still be a Top 30 RB off the board.

Passing Game

T.Y. Hilton, WR- 17 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Marcus Johnson, WR- 17 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Jack Doyle, TE- 17 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Even in a strong matchup the Colts' passing game disappointing. T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle both scored less than six fantasy points. The Colts will have decisions to make regarding the QB position. As of now, I suspect T.Y. Hilton will be a low-end WR2. Eric Ebron will likely be in the low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 picture.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB- 18 touches, 93 percent snap share

Ryquell Armstead, RB- 1 touch, 7 percent snap share

Leonard Fournette put up 13.5 fantasy points in what was a floor game for him. It was a let down for those who started him in a championship, but at least his floor is a safe one. In drafts next year he will likely be a low-end RB1, going in the end of the first or early second round. He will be in the top nine to 12 backs taken. He could exceed that value is he gets hit with some positive TD regression.

Passing Game

Chris Conley, WR- 17 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR- 13 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Leonard Fournette, RB- 20 percent TS, -1 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 23 percent TS, 20 percent AY

The Jaguars' passing game disappointed in Week 16. The positives from this season were DJ Chark Jr. balling out and Gardner Minshew looks like he can play some ball, but is he the answer for this position? The Jags are a tough team to figure out for 2020 as they look like a team with a lot of changes coming.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Damien Williams, RB- 19 touches, 54 percent snaps

Spencer Ware, RB- 7 touches, 35 percent snaps

Darwin Thompson, RB- 5 touches, 10 percent snaps

It was weeks too late, but Damien Williams scored 18.2 fantasy points as the Chiefs lead back in Week 16. LeSean McCoy was inactive. It was evident all season that the Chiefs are missing that RB piece they had in 2018. I would fully expect them to address the position either through free agency or the draft. There is a ton of upside in this position, as long as someone wins the top spot and itï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s not a revolving door like this year.

Passing Game

Sammy Watkins, WR- 17 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 30 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR- 17 percent TS, 25 percent AY

The Chiefs' passing game wasnï¿½ï¿½ï¿½t what it was last year, but it was still plenty productive and there is still league-winning upside in 2020. Patrick Mahomes will be the second QB off the boards in most drafts. Travis Kelce will likely once again be the top TE, while Tyreek Hill will be one of the first receivers off the board. Sammy Watkins will likely go off the board as a WR3 flex option, but itï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s hard to get excited for him now.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 9 touches, 55 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon III, RB- 15 touches, 59 percent snap share

It was Melvin Gordon who had the big game of the Chargers backs scoring 22.7 fantasy points to Austin Ekelerï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s 11.9. Remember earlier this year when Gordon was holding out and Ekeler went off and was a Top 5 RB? It is unlikely that the Chargers pay Gordon, which means we can get lead running back Gordon, on another team, and lead back Ekeler for the Chargers. Ekeler is a top keeper or dynasty league target. I expect both will go in the first two rounds if Gordon ends up elsewhere.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 27 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Melvin Gordon III, RB- 19 percent TS, -3 percent AY

Hunter Henry- 19 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Mike Williams- 11 percent TS, 26 percent AY

The Chargers' passing game was a let down in a favorable matchup against the Raiders. Heading into next season, there are question marks here. Will Philip Rivers be back? If not, will Tyrod Taylor start or will the Chargers bring someone else in? Keenan Allen will likely be a high-end WR2. Mike Williams will be a WR3 with upside heading into 2020, while Hunter Henry will be a Top seven TE off the board.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB- 15 touches, 77 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB- 2 touches, 20 percent snap share

Darrell Henderson, RB- 1 touch, 3 percent snap share

Todd Gurley found the end zone twice to score a very solid 16.8 fantasy points in Week 16. He failed to live up to his last two seasons, but he still finished the season as a high-end RB2. That is what I expect he will be drafted as next season. There may be some bounce back hype, but there will also be some health (knee) detractors.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WRï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 28 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 10 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR- 15 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Tyler Higbee, TE- 28 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Tyler Higbeeï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s historic run continued, as he became the first tight end ever with over 100 receiving yards in four straight games. If nothing changes offensively for the Rams this offseason than Higbee will be a TE1 in 2020 drafts. I expect Cooper Kupp to be the first Rams WR off the board as a WR2. Robert Woods will likely be a WR3 or flex while Brandin Cooks is a upside flex option.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Patrick Laird, RB- 9 touches, 55 percent

Myles Gaskin, RB- 17 touches, 38 percent

Myles Gaskin started to take over the Miami backfield in Week 16. This backfield needs to be monitored heading into 2020. If the Dolphins do not add any pieces then it is possible for either of these young backs to start to get some hype and climb up draft boards.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 29 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE- 24 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR- 14 percent TS, 4 percent AY

DeVante Parker went out and scored 22.1 fantasy points, while Mike Gesicki scored 26.2. These two and Ryan Fitzpatrick (31.66) likely won many some championships. Parker will be an interesting player next year. I think he will be one of those players that you either love or hate. There will be some expecting him to be a breakout star and some expecting him to bust. Ultimately, I think he goes off the board as a WR2. Gesicki will get some hype and get drafted as a borderline TE1.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Ameer Abdullah, RB- 10 touches, 59 percent snap share

Mike Boone, RB- 12 touches, 34 percent snap share

Mike Boone drew the start with both Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison out. He did nothing with it and ultimately was benched. I want to apologize for anyone who took my advice and started himï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ I thought he would be this years version of C.J. Anderson who drew the start in Week 16 for the Rams last year and won people championships. I believed in the system and the matchup. If you lost your championship based off of thisï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ my bad! As for next year, Cook will be a Top 5 RB, likely going off the board second overall.

Passing Game

Adam Thielen, WR- 14 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Ameer Abdullah, RB- 24 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 17 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Stefon Diggs was the lone bright spot for the Vikings offense in Week 16, going for 14.7 fantasy points. Him and Ameer Abdullage (11.8) were the only Vikings to break seven fantasy points. The Vikings' passing game has been up and down all season and barring any changes, it is one that I will likely avoid in 2020.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 7 touches, 43 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 22 touches, 44 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB- 9 touches, 27 percent snap share

This week it was Rex Burkhead leading the Patriots backs in fantasy points, while James White scored the fewest, cause, why not. My advice with the Patriots backfield in 2020? Stay away.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 19 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Rex Burkhead, RB- 13 percent TS, 4 percent AY

James White, RB- 16 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- 16 percent TS, 24 percent AY

The Patriots' passing game struggled to get going against the Bills, as the running backs were the top fantasy performers. Julian Edelman will finish the year as a WR1 but likely be drafted as a high-end WR2 in 2020, because he is always discounted in drafts.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB- 17 touches, 60 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB- 9 touches, 37 percent snap share

If you made it to the championship with Alvin Kamara, he sure came through for you. He scored twice, his first touchdowns since Week 3, and went for 29 fantasy points. I feel like he is going to be a value in drafts next season. He is due for some positive touchdown regression and I took him at nine overall in a way-too-early 2020 mock draft. If he somehow slides outside the first round he would be an absolute steal.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 47 percent TS, 66 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB- 19 percent TS, -5 percent AY

Jared Cook- 11 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Michael Thomas went off for 31.6 fantasy points while breaking the single-season reception record. He will be the first receiver off the board in 2020 drafts. Jared Cook will be a Top 10 tight end off the board.

New York Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB- 26 touches, 97 percent snap share

If you made it to the championship with Saquon Barkley, the chances are that you won after he dropped 43.9 fantasy points. He has reminded the world of how good he is in recent weeks and will be a Top 5 pick in 2020, going as high as number two off the board behind McCaffrey.

Passing Game

Darius Slayton, WR- 5 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Golden Tate, WR- 28 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR- 15 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB- 10 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Kaden Smith, TE- 21 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Daniel Jones had a monster Week 16 throwing five touchdowns. Heading into 2020 the Giants will be an interesting team. They suddenly have a lot of weapons, but an offense that has shown us yet that we can trust them. I am guessing that their WRs will go off the board as WR3 or flex options. Evan Engram will be a Top 10 tights end off the board.

New York Jets

Backfield

Leï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Veon Bell, RB- 29 touches, 92 percent snap share

Leï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Veon Bell had 29 touches and turned them into 13.3 fantasy points. He continues to be Adam Gaseï¿½ï¿½ï¿½d, as many weapons were before him and are now thriving without him. Bell will be a volume dependent RB2 heading into 2020.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 32 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Leï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Veon Bell, RB- 16 percent TS, -2 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR- 16 percent TS, 25 percent AY

The Jets' passing game is trending up heading into 2020, as Sam Darnold has played well since returning from the illness. If they do not bring other weapons than Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder will both likely be in the WR3 or WR4 range. Ryan Griffin will likely be a TE2 in drafts.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

DeAndre Washington, RB- 25 touches, 63 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB- 9 touches, 39 percent snap share

DeAndre Washington once again played well filling in for Josh Jacobs, scoring 18.6 fantasy points. He is a free agent this offseason and his landing spot will obviously determine his fantasy value. Josh Jacobs will be a high-end RB2 at the lowest next year.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR- 14 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Hunter Renfrow, WR- 31 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Darren Waller was probably the only part of the Raiders' passing game that fantasy owners trusted in Week 16 and he disappointed with just 7.7 fantasy points. In 2020 drafts he will be one of the first five to seven tight ends off the board.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 25 touches, 82 percent snap share

Boston Scott, RB- 9 touches, 28 percent snap share

Miles Sanders came up big in Week 16 scoring 26.6 fantasy points. He likely won a few people a championship. Heading into next year, there will be concerns about the Eagles reluctance to have a workhorse back, but it is evident that Sanders is there most talented option. He has the upside of a RB1 and will likely go off the board as a RB2.

Passing Game

Dallas Goedert, TE- 30 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 15 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Boston Scott, RB- 15 percent TS, -16 percent AY

Miles Sanders, RB- 15 percent TS, -10 percent AY

Dallas Goedert, aka not Zach Ertz, had the big fantasy day. He outscored Ertz 26.6 to 6.8. Ertz will be a top three tight end off the board, while Goedert will be an upside TE play. Much will depend on what the Eagles do to address the receiver position.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB- 6 touches, 14 percent snap share

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 7 touches, 62 percent snap share

Benny Snell, RB- 7 touches, 14 percent snap share

Trey Edmunds, RB- 0 touches, 0 percent snap share

Kerrith Whyte, RB- 6 touches, 11 percent snap share

James Conner exited early and the Steelers backfield became a committee that could not be trusted for fantasy. It is going to depend on if the Steelers bring in another option this offseason. If Conner is the starter heading into 2020 I expect he will go as a RB2 in the round 3 or 4 range.

Passing Game

Diontae Johnson, WR- 25 percent TS, 23 percent AY

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR- 11 percent TS, 16 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 22 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE- 17 percent TS, 9 percent AY

The Steelers' passing game has been difficult to trust all season. With Ben Roethlisberger expected back next season, I think JuJu Smith-Schuster will once again get hyped up and go in the third or fourth round. I think James Washington and Diontae Johnson are upside bench options as of now. One of them will likely get a lot of hype during training camp.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, RB- 5 touches, 43 percent snap share

Matt Breida, RB- 0 touches, 0 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, RB- 11 touches, 54 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert is the lead back here, but they continue to spread the ball around the backfield. There will clearly be fantasy value here next season, but it depends on if there is a set top back. This will be a situation to monitor heading into drafts next season.

Passing Game

George Kittle, TE- 30 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 22 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 22 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Kendrick Bourne, WR- 11 percent TS, 10 percent AY

George Kittle continues to show why he is one of the top tight ends in fantasy, scoring 18.9 fantasy points. He will be a Top 3 tight end off the board, likely in the second or third round. Deebo Samuel is an ascending WR who will have a ton of hype in 2020. He will be the first 49ers WR off the board, likely as a WR2.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 9 touches, 30 percent snap share

Travis Homer, RB- 11 touches, 50 percent snap share

Chris Carsonï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s season ended in Week 16 with a hip injury. Unfortunately he scored just seven fantasy points before exiting and thatï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ll likely cost some people titles. As for 2020, if Carson is the lead back heading into the season, as expected, he would be a Top 15 off the board in the first three or four rounds.

Passing Game

Chris Carson, RB- percent TS, -percent AY

DK Metcalf, WR- percent TS, percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- percent TS, percent AY

Will Dissly, TE- percent TS, percent AY

The Seahawks' passing game was a total bust in the best matchup you could ask for, against the Cardinals. Russell Wilson only scored 10.96 fantasy points. Tyler Lockett scored just 2.2 and DK Metcalf put up zero. ZERO! Jacob Hollister was their top scorer with 11.4 fantasy points, which is solid, but feels like a letdown against the Cards. Wilson will be a Top 12 QB off the board in 2020, Lockett will be a low-end WR2, unless they acquire another WR. Metcalf will be a WR3 with upside, while I think their starting tight end, whether it be Will Dissly, Hollister or someone else, will be in the low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 picture.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones, RB- 17 touches, 50 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 5 touches, 11 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 3 touches, 38 percent snap share

This backfield has been a mess all season. Ronald Jones has been the most productive back and has the most upside moving forward. A David Johnson-Bruce Arians reuniting here is very possible.

Passing Game

Breshad Perriman, WR- 26 percent TS, 31 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE- 15 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Justin Watson, WR- 21 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Breshad Perriman (17.2) and Justin Watson (15.3) helped win people championships just like we all imagined! In all seriousness, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will both be Top 10 WRs off the board if Jameis Winston is back. If there is a QB change, that will determine the value of the top wideouts. If still in Tampa, I expect O.J. Howard to be a TE2. His upside can be better utilized elsewhere.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Dalyn Dawkins, RB- 9 touches, 28 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 16 touches, 69 percent snap share

Khari Blasingame, RB- 0 touches, 7 percent snap share

Dion Lewis got the bulk of the work, but failed to score 10 fantasy points in the tough matchup. Derrick Henry is the guy here though and will be a Top 5 RB off the board in 2020.

Passing Game

Jonnu Smith, TE- 16 percent TS, 7 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 8 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 16 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Tajae Sharpe, WR- 24 percent TS, 38 percent AY

You must believe that the Titans will bring back Ryan Tannehill next season. That bodes well for A.J. Brown, who has sky high upside. As of now, I am guessing that he goes off the board in the WR 15-20 range in the third or fourth round, but I believe he will be one of those volatile players. Some will love his athletic upside and others will hate how little the Titans throw the ball. He is the only Titans pass catcher I am excited about heading into next season.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB- 17 touches, 48 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, RB- 12 touches, 52 percent snap share

Adrian Peterson played fine in Week 16 and in 2020 as a whole. But, Derrius Guice is the future of this backfield. He will likely go off the board as a RB3 with known upside and injury risk.

Passing Game

Chris Thompson, RB- 11 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Terry McLaurin, WR- 24 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Steven Sims, WR- 27 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Kelvin Harmon, WR- 16 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Terry McLaurin went for 15.6 fantasy points in a solid matchup. It was Steven Sims (25.3) hogging all the fantasy points in this one. Kelvin Harmon (11.24) has been coming on as of late as well. The Redskins have a good young WR core, but Terry McLaurin is the one to focus on for fantasy. As of now, I suspect he will go off the board as a WR3 with upside in like round seven or eight. The others will be upside bench fliers.

Make sure to follow Michael Florio on Twitter, @MichaelFFlorio.