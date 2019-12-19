Tired or Wired: Will the Fitzmagic run out in Week 16?

There's nothing wrong with conventional wisdom. But being predictable is usually a pretty good way to get beat. Sometimes it's best to zig when people zag. Yin when people yang. Be unpredictable like an M. Night Shyamalan film (one of the good ones). That's where this column comes in. The tips below aren't for everyone and not all of them may be appropriate for your draft. But keep these handy when you want to throw your league-mates a curveball each week.

For the past 15 weeks, you've read me ramble on about nothing in the top of this column while you're likely just itching to get to the real meat of whatever it is I'm going to talk about. But now it's Week 16 and we've reached the fantasy championship. You probably don't want to hear (see?) me prattling on about the trials and tribulations you went through to get here. You don't need me to pontificate on the glories that will be heaped upon you and the hosannas that will be sung in your name if you best your opponent and lift the trophy as your league's winner. Instead, what I will do is cut to the chase with the actual substance of this article. Because no one wants to read all of that other fluff, right? Good thing I didn't do that. Let's start the show.

Do you believe in Fitzmagic?

Tired -- Stay hot with Fitzpatrick. If you want proof that fantasy football can be unpredictable, look no further than Ryan Fitzpatrick -- in the year Two Thousand and Nineteen -- being a legitimate option to help you win a fantasy championship. Over the past month, Fitz is the QB7 and outscoring the likes of Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, and Matt Ryan. Not to mention that he's taken over the Dolphins' team rushing lead. Admittedly, that's a low bar, but still. Regardless, the 'Fins are lining up against the Bengals this week, which has been one of the defenses we've targeted at every opportunity. Not to mention it's another stop on the 2019 Ryan Fitzpatrick Revenge Tour. If you're into that sort of thing.

Wired -- Fitzmagic runs out? Yes, we've been picking on the Bengals all season, but they haven't necessarily yielded a ton of big fantasy quarterback performances lately. In the past four weeks, no signal-caller has finished better than 22nd in any given week versus the Cincinnati defense. Those quarterbacks were Devlin Hodges, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Tom Brady. Is Ryan Fitzpatrick really that much better than either of those guys? You'd be hard pressed to say yes. Most teams have made hay on the ground against the Bengals but with Fitz being Miami's leading rusher, it's hard to see a major pathway to success there. This could be a pretty average game, at best, for Fitz.

Time to Perriman up?

Tired -- Breshad is a waiver wire gem. After three straight weeks of 13-plus fantasy points, Breshad Perriman was everyone's favorite waiver wire target in Week 16. That fervor has been amplified with news that Chris Godwin is likely finished for the season. Targets galore incoming! It's especially good news that the Bucs are facing a Texans defense that has been among the worst in the league when it comes to defending the pass. Add to it that Jameis Winston has had a hot hand lately and Perriman is feeling like he could help a lot of rosters win titles this week.

Wired -- Can he succeed as WR1? Once upon a time, the Baltimore Ravens spent a first-round pick on Breshad Perriman with the hope that he could develop into a No. 1 receiver. After two seasons, they gave up on that experiment. Then the Browns took a swing... and missed. His emergence in Tampa has been nice, but what happens when he's expected to carry a heavier load in the offense? There's also the issue of the Texans defense. While they have given up a lot of yards and touchdowns, they haven't given up a lot of receptions. That means if Houston can limit Tampa's explosive passing plays, Perriman could find his production limited. Of course, that's a lot easier written than done.

Backing Bears Backs

Tired -- Start David Montgomery. Really, Marcas? You're still barking up that tree? David Montgomery hasn't exactly been a bust this season but he definitely hasn't been what I hoped he'd be. But this could be different. This is the Chiefs run defense. It's bad. Like 131 rushing yards per game bad. Running backs have shredded this unit all season long and it should be Montgomery's turn. The last thing the Bears want to do is get into a back-and-forth game with the Chiefs offense and the best way to avoid that is by running the ball and trying to shorten the game. We'll see if Matt Nagy thinks the same way.

Wired -- Start Tarik Cohen. The Bears might want to avoid getting into a track meet with the Chiefs. I might want to stop binge-eating peanut butter-covered hunks of chocolate right before bed. We don't always get what we want. In that case, Chicago might end up throwing the ball more than they want, which means Tarik Cohen could be on the field quite a bit. That's not a terrible thing. The Chiefs have allowed more than 800 receiving yards to running backs and are second-worst in the NFL in that category. Cohen hasn't been a consistently trustworthy option in most fantasy leagues but in the right spot -- and this is the right spot -- he could be a nice flex option.

Haskins for a friend

Tired -- Start Haskins? Are you crazy? Starting Dwayne Haskins is just plain irresponsible. Are you in a low-point-wins league? Even against a bad Giants pass defense, you can't start Dwayne Haskins. He hasn't shown nearly enough to even make this a real consideration. I'm not even sure it's a smart play in two-quarterback leagues. Why are we even having this conversation? I think you need to lay down and get some rest.

Wired -- Just hear me out. I'm not going to advocate starting Dwayne Haskins. I'd be laughed off the internet. And while that might do some good for my mental health in the long run, the mental anguish I'd suffer in the short term would likely drive me into the waiting arms of a tub of rainbow sherbert. At some point it's smart to start scouting for the future -- even if you're playing for a championship this week. No one expects Haskins to blossom into a superstar overnight. But this is an opportunity to see if he can at least be a streaming, matchup-based starter in 2020. If he can take advantage of a favorable matchup then we can at least have hope. And rebellions are built on hope. At least that's what I once heard in a movie. Good luck this week, folks!

