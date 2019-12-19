Slot report, Week 16: Championship Week breakdown

The fantasy football season just flies by. It feels like just yesterday we were all preparing for our drafts and just like that... it's championship week! Now I know that there's still another week to win and titles to be had, but I also just wanted to take a quick second and thank everyone who read both the slot report and/or targets and touches, or saw my videos on the NFL fantasy app! I hope this season has been as great for you as you have made it for me! I also hope my advice may have helped you win a week, or two, or way more than that! Thank you again. Now... onto winning championships.

Week 15 Slot Leaders

Routes-Anthony Miller, 40

Targets- Anthony Miller, 11

Receptions- Michael Thomas/Anthony Miller, 7

Yards- Jamison Crowder, 86

TD- Kenny Stills, 2

Fantasy Points- Michael Thomas, 20.70

Tough Slot Matchups:

Top-5 teams allowing the fewest fantasy PPG to slot WR and their Week 16 opponents top slot option:

1. Eagles, 8.44 fantasy PPG (Randall Cobb)

2. Broncos, 9.14 fantasy PPG (Danny Amendola)

3. Bills, 9.34 fantasy PPG (Julian Edelman)

4. 49ers, 9.71 fantasy PPG (Cooper Kupp)

5. Jaguars, 9.74 fantasy PPG (Russell Gage)

The only names above that will give pause to readers are Julian Edelman and Cooper Kupp. Edelman only scored 2.9 fantasy points last week, his fewest in a game since Week 4, 2016. Even in a tough matchup, he will out produce his Week 15. But should you start him? Edelman scored 7.0 fantasy points. On the positive, he scored over 19 fantasy points in both games against the Bills last season and had scored double-digit fantasy points in nine straight before last week. He is not a WR1 like normal, but he will be a WR2 with upside. It's hard to sit Edelman. Kupp faces the Niners and while he has scored in three straight games, but he is the WR33 since Week 10. His production is not nearly what it was early on. He is in the WR3 picture, but is not a must start by any stretch.

QBs Throwing to Slot the Most

Top-5 QBs in percent of passes to the slot:

1. Lamar Jackson, 40.0 percent

2. Mitchell Trubisky, 39.8 percent

3. Kyler Murray, 39.6 percent

4. Jared Goff, 38.5 percent

5. Carson Wentz, 36.4 percent

Top Slot Performers in the Last Month

Here are the Top fantasy scoring WRs from the slot since Week 12 and their PPG:

1. Allen Robinson, 17.30

2. Anthony Miller, 16.63

3. Julian Edelman, 10.68

4. Cole Beasley, 9.38

5. Russell Gage, 9.28

Strong Slot Matchups

Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller continue to dominate from the slot. In fact, they are the top fantasy scorers from the slot since Week 9. Additionally, no QB has thrown to the slot more since Week 11 than Mitchell Trubisky (42.2 percent). Robinson has scored four slot touchdowns since Week 11, the most in the NFL. Miller has two of his own in that span. That bodes well against the Chiefs this week, who have allowed eight touchdowns to slot receivers, which is tied for the fourth most in the NFL. Robinson is a must start option this week, while Miller is a WR2/3.

Davante Adams has been featured in this column in recent weeks and this week is no different! In the last month Adams leads the Packers with 13 slot targets, nine slot catches and three touchdowns out of the slot. In fact, he had five targets from the slot in Week 15, catching three for 45 yards and a score. That slot usage only adds to his weekly value. He is a must start WR1 this week.

Tyler Boyd has had an up and down season, but it will pay off for those who have been patient. This week he faces the Dolphins who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to slot WR since Week 12 (18.43) and the seventh-most this season (15.39). It also doesn't hurt that they have allowed the moat touchdowns to slot WRs (12) and WRs in general (25). Boyd is the favorite target of Andy Dalton and should be fed plenty this week. He is a safe WR2 with upside.

Greg Ward has stepped up for the Eagles as of late. Ward has seen nine targets in two straight games and turned it into nearly 20 fantasy points in Week 15. In that span, he has averaged 20 slot routes, five slot targets and 3.5 slot catches per game. That should turn into points against the Cowboys, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers since Week 12 (20.73). In fact, the Cowboys have allowed 82.3 receiving yards per game and four touchdowns to slot receivers in that span. There should be opportunity for Ward in a strong matchup. He will be a WR3 if Nelson Agholor sits and a flex option if Aggy suits up.

Needing to dive deep in Week 16? While it is far from ideal,is a name for you! Sims saw nine slot targets last week, catching five for 45 yards and a touchdown. His slot usage has climbed in each of the last three weeks. That could turn into fantasy points once again this week, as he faces the Giants who have allowed the third most fantasy PPG to slot WR since Week 12 (19.85) and on the season (16.84). Again, this is more of a deeper league option, but there is upside here.

